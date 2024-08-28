Chairman Randall Canedy of Methodist Health System Board Wins DFW Hospital Council Kerney Laday Trustee Award

Facebook

Chairman of Methodist Health System (MHS) Board, Randall Canedy, from Mansfield, has been honored with the prestigious Kerney Laday, Sr. Trustee of the Year Award by the DFW Hospital Council (DFWHC). Canedy was recognized for his two decades of dedicated service to Methodist Health System, including his roles as chair of the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Advisory Board and the MHS Board of Directors.

Canedy has been instrumental in advocating for legislation that protects Texas hospital workers from assault, showcasing his commitment to healthcare safety and worker protection. His extensive financial experience, gained during his 31 years as president of Frost Bank, Mansfield Financial Center, has been pivotal in strengthening Methodist Health System’s financial stability, contributing to its robust operating margin. Additionally, Canedy played a key role in advocating for the new hospital in Celina, reinforcing his dedication to expanding healthcare access in North Texas.

The Kerney Laday, Sr. Trustee Award, named in memory of the former Texas Health Resources Board member, celebrates trustees who have demonstrated excellence throughout their careers. Canedy will be honored at DFWHC’s 76th Annual Awards Luncheon on October 18 at Loews Arlington Convention Center, where he will be recognized alongside other healthcare leaders for their contributions to the North Texas community.