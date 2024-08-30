Central Market Celebrates 30 Delicious Years

Facebook

DALLAS, TX – Cheers to 30 years! With food at heart, Central Market is renewing its commitment to customers and promises a journey of taste and discovery in honor of this milestone anniversary. From September 11-24, join Central Market for a spectacular series of Let’s Renew Our Wows in-store events, foodie strolls, cooking classes, and more.

To mark Central Market’s 30th anniversary, each location across the state will ring in the extravaganza on September 11 with cake and unique customer experiences that are sure to be sweet. A series of events, with something perfect for everyone, will follow throughout the two-week celebration. Central Market has also curated an exclusive assortment of specialty in-store products for the occasion, from 30 Day Dry Age New York Strip Steaks and Leonardi 30th Anniversary Balsamic Vinegar, to specialty and limited-edition wine and beer, showstopping bouquets, delicious bakery items and so much more.

Culinary Delights by Renowned Texas Chefs

Fall in love with Central Market and take home a culinary masterpiece. Central Market has partnered with renowned Texas chefs and cookbook authors Tiffany Derry, Chris Shepherd, Ryan Pera, and Alex Snodgrass to bring their signature recipes to the Chef’s Case.Customers will have a chance to savor dishes crafted by culinary experts without opening up a cookbook.

30th Anniversary Foodie Stroll

For the love of food, Central Market locations will host a 30th Anniversary Foodie Stroll for guests on Saturday, September 14 from 2 – 5 p.m. This immersive culinary experience will celebrate three decades of memories with food displays, interactive events, and general sampling for all to enjoy! Elevate your foodie experience for $10 and receive exclusive swag that includes a 30th-anniversary wine glass and a $10 coupon. Don’t forget to stop by the Customer Interactive Wall and enter your dream dinner party drawing for a chance to win a $50 Central Market gift card! Click HERE to register.

Future Foodie Stroll for Kids

Kids who share our love of eating are invited to take a bite of the excitement at the 30th Anniversary Future Foodie Stroll on September 21 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This free, fun-filled event is designed just for young foodies, offering a variety of engaging activities. Each child will receive a free chef hat and a passport to be stamped at each station along the stroll. They’ll also have the chance to bring a black-and-white color wall to life with their creativity. The experience wraps up with a delightful cookie decorating session. Click HERE to register.

Cooking Classes with Top Guest Chefs

Central Market has curated a blissful lineup of top guest chefs for classes and appearances at Central Markets throughout the state during the two-week event. Notable visiting chefs include Virginia Willis, Martin Yan, Nikky Phinyawatana, and many more. Please visit our cooking school website for the complete lineup of chef events and cooking classes at your local Central Market.

WHEN:

Let’s Renew Our Wows: Wednesday, September 11 – Tuesday, September 24

30th Anniversary Foodie Stroll: Saturday, September 14, 2-5 p.m.

30th Anniversary Future Foodie Stroll: Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

All Central Market store locations:

Central Market-Austin North Lamar, 4001 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78756

Central Market-Austin Westgate, 4477 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78745

Central Market-Dallas Lovers Lane, 5759 E. Lovers Ln., Dallas, 75206

Central Market-Dallas Midway, 4349 W. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, 75220

Central Market-Preston Royal, 10720 Preston Rd., Dallas 75230

Central Market-Fort Worth, 4651 West Fwy., Fort Worth, 76107

Central Market-Houston, 3815 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 77027

Central Market-Plano, 320 Coit Rd., Plano, 75075

Central Market-San Antonio, 4821 Broadway St., San Antonio, 78209

Central Market-Southlake, 1425 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 76092