CenterWell Bringing Convenient, Personalized Health Care to Seniors

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

DALLAS – June 5, 2025 – CenterWell Senior Primary Care® is celebrating the grand opening of its new center located next to the Walmart in Desoto, Texas, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This grand opening event is one of the 23 centers at Walmart locations across four states that CenterWell intends to open by the middle of this year.

CenterWell Desoto opened and began accepting new patients in April. The grand opening is a free community event that will include tours of the center, live music, games and a free treat from Flores Tacos.
CenterWell Senior Primary Care and its sister brand, Conviva Senior Primary Care, make up Humana’s Primary Care Organization (PCO), the nation’s largest, fastest-growing senior primary care provider. Together they deliver care to approximately 418,000 seniors in nearly 330 centers as of March 31, 2025. The organization focuses on bringing quality, affordable, personalized care to seniors primarily in underserved communities.

“We’re so excited to bring CenterWell to Desoto seniors,” said Amanda Valverde, CenterWell’s Market President for Dallas-Fort Worth. “Making a visit to the doctor’s office convenient is just one way we eliminate barriers to care, and you can’t get much more convenient than next to Walmart. Like our other centers, Desoto is specifically designed for seniors, including dedicated entrances and easy parking. We’re committed to helping our patients lead their happiest, healthiest lives possible.”

Andrew Tang, M.D., CenterWell’s Chief Medical Officer for Dallas-Fort Worth, emphasized CenterWell’s focus on whole-person health in a value-based care model has shown positive health outcomes for seniors.

“The newest data show that patients in value-based care models, like ours at CenterWell, see their primary care clinicians 10% more than non-value-based care patients, and this means more preventive care and better health maintenance for our seniors,” Dr. Tang said. “Additionally, those Medicare Advantage patients saw 278,000 fewer inpatient admissions in 2023 versus those enrolled in Original Medicare. This holistic care is what we want for our seniors, and we’re so thrilled to have another center open to expand access to our unique care model.”

CenterWell Senior Primary Care centers are staffed by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, medical assistants and operational support staff, and patients will have access to nurse care coordinators, behavioral health specialists, social workers, a clinical pharmacist and referral specialists. The entire team has been specially trained to treat the senior population. In addition to its healthcare offerings, CenterWell facilities include activity centers with games, movies, and exercise and educational classes geared to seniors.

CenterWell locations in Dallas-Fort Worth accept Original Medicare and a wide range of Medicare Advantage health plans. CenterWell Desoto joins 10 other senior primary care centers in the Metroplex.

Other CenterWell and Conviva centers next to Walmart stores celebrating grand opening events this year in these metropolitan areas:

  • Atlanta
  • Jacksonville
  • Kansas City
  • Orlando
  • Tampa/St Petersburg

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About CenterWell
CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

Previous articleHairspray: The Musical Presented by Family Music Theatre
Next articleDeSoto Police Investigate Teen Girl Shot After Party Dispersed; Suspect Sought
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.