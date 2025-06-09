CenterWell Bringing Convenient, Personalized Health Care to Seniors

Facebook

DALLAS – June 5, 2025 – CenterWell Senior Primary Care® is celebrating the grand opening of its new center located next to the Walmart in Desoto, Texas, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This grand opening event is one of the 23 centers at Walmart locations across four states that CenterWell intends to open by the middle of this year.

CenterWell Desoto opened and began accepting new patients in April. The grand opening is a free community event that will include tours of the center, live music, games and a free treat from Flores Tacos.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and its sister brand, Conviva Senior Primary Care, make up Humana’s Primary Care Organization (PCO), the nation’s largest, fastest-growing senior primary care provider. Together they deliver care to approximately 418,000 seniors in nearly 330 centers as of March 31, 2025. The organization focuses on bringing quality, affordable, personalized care to seniors primarily in underserved communities.

“We’re so excited to bring CenterWell to Desoto seniors,” said Amanda Valverde, CenterWell’s Market President for Dallas-Fort Worth. “Making a visit to the doctor’s office convenient is just one way we eliminate barriers to care, and you can’t get much more convenient than next to Walmart. Like our other centers, Desoto is specifically designed for seniors, including dedicated entrances and easy parking. We’re committed to helping our patients lead their happiest, healthiest lives possible.”

Andrew Tang, M.D., CenterWell’s Chief Medical Officer for Dallas-Fort Worth, emphasized CenterWell’s focus on whole-person health in a value-based care model has shown positive health outcomes for seniors.

“The newest data show that patients in value-based care models, like ours at CenterWell, see their primary care clinicians 10% more than non-value-based care patients, and this means more preventive care and better health maintenance for our seniors,” Dr. Tang said. “Additionally, those Medicare Advantage patients saw 278,000 fewer inpatient admissions in 2023 versus those enrolled in Original Medicare. This holistic care is what we want for our seniors, and we’re so thrilled to have another center open to expand access to our unique care model.”

CenterWell Senior Primary Care centers are staffed by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, medical assistants and operational support staff, and patients will have access to nurse care coordinators, behavioral health specialists, social workers, a clinical pharmacist and referral specialists. The entire team has been specially trained to treat the senior population. In addition to its healthcare offerings, CenterWell facilities include activity centers with games, movies, and exercise and educational classes geared to seniors.

CenterWell locations in Dallas-Fort Worth accept Original Medicare and a wide range of Medicare Advantage health plans. CenterWell Desoto joins 10 other senior primary care centers in the Metroplex.

Other CenterWell and Conviva centers next to Walmart stores celebrating grand opening events this year in these metropolitan areas:

Atlanta

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Orlando

Tampa/St Petersburg

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.