Celebrity Cruises Elevates The Suite Experience With New Changes

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Celebrity Beyond cruise ship
Photo by Kristin Barclay

MIAMI, May 23, 2024  — When cruising restarted following the pandemic, many cruise lines implemented changes big and small. In a move that disappointed many, including us, Celebrity removed butlers from Sky Suites. Fortunately, Celebrity Cruises® listened to their loyal cruisers and continues to evolve based on feedback.

Today, they announced they are taking the suite life to new heights with new premium and personalized enhancements for The Retreat, providing the most elevated experience at sea.

“At The Retreat, the world really does revolve around our guests,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “We collected extensive feedback from past guests, loyalty members and our trade partners to inform how The Retreat experiences are being reimagined to continue exceeding vacation expectations by delivering on the amenities and experiences Celebrity Cruises guests value most.”

living room
Living area in Penthouse Suite on Apex. Photo by Kristin Barclay

So, what’s new? ALL suites now have a dedicated butler, who guests can contact via Butler Chat. Celebrity believes this will allow faster and easier one-on-one communication from anywhere on board or onshore. According to some guests that helped test the Butler Chat, its done on WhatsApp and they were pleased with how easy it was to use as well as being able to see the messages were read.

Suite guests will also have a dedicated shore excursions expert, The Retreat Destination Experience Specialist, who will assist them with questions about/booking shore excursions. This individual can help plan destination-related activities and ensure smooth transfers when discovering Celebrity’s most popular ports. Additionally, guests can relax prior to excursions from the comfort of The Retreat Lounge and will enjoy suite-to-car butler escorts for Private Journeys excursions.

One of the perks that we feel really sets Celebrity’s suite experience apart from its competitors is its exclusive suites-only restaurant, Luminae. Celebrity says they are adding culinary enhancements, including new Daniel Boulud Signature dishes and a new rotating dinner and dessert menu. Another improvement is that in-suite, guests can enjoy personalized daily delights selected from the in-suite dining menu, as well as a complimentary stocked minibar.

strawberry waffle
Strawberry waffles in Luminae Photo by Kristin Barclay

To ensure they always have the best view in the house, guests of The Retreat will enjoy reserved seating in The Theatre. Plus, guests staying in Royal Suites and above will always look their best thanks to complimentary laundry service, including unlimited pressing.

pasta with shrimp
Pasta with seafood in Luminae. Photo by Kristin Barclay

We’re experienced cruisers and have fallen in love with Celebrity Cruises® and The Retreat. The level of service has exceeded our expectations. On a recent cruise, we were enjoying lunch on the Retreat sundeck with the battery in my mouse died. I mentioned it in passing to a concierge, and within minutes he had a new battery for me. This was especially helpful because the shops were closed, we were in port, and I was on a deadline.

In addition to the new offerings, guests of The Retreat will enjoy:

  • Breakfast, lunch and dinner from the comfort of their suite, selected from the in-suite dining menu, available daily.
  • Award-Winning Wine Portfolio of red, white, and bubbly wines representing vineyards from around the world served complimentary in The Retreat Lounge, Luminae and in-suite.
  • Express Priority Luggage Drop Off and Delivery on embarkation.
  • Guests staying in Royal Suites and above will also have access to:
    • Complimentary Extend Your Stay providing the flexibility of staying onboard longer on disembarkation day in selected ports**. Guests can conveniently store their luggage, access public areas, use Wi-Fi and drink packages, enjoy lunch, and relax before their departure.
    • Complimentary SEA Thermal Suite access on Edge Series ships and the Persian Garden on Millennium and Solstice Series ships.
    • Complimentary Unlimited Specialty Dining, including lunch and dinner.
    • Ability to customize their in-suite minibar experience before sailing.
    • Two complimentary bottles of wine or spirits throughout their sailing.
    • Exclusive complimentary sleepwear.

Boasting expansive views and stunning designs, The Retreat offers guests the chance to unwind in their individual suite, on an exclusive sundeck or in a private lounge, all designed to make them feel like they have the ship to themselves. This exclusive experience begins even prior to guests stepping foot on board with the pre-cruise concierge, priority check-in and departure, and priority port tendering at available ports of call.

Pool on cruise ship
Retreat pool on Celebrity photo by Kristin Barclay

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebritycruises.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804.

*The Retreat Sundeck available on Edge Series and Revolutionized ships. Currently not available on Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Constellation, or, Celebrity Infinity.

**Extend Your Stay is available in Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy ; Venice(Ravenna), Italy, Barcelona, Spain; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and; Southampton, England.

About Celebrity Cruises 

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones — guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won’t find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on InstagramFacebook or LinkedIn.

 

