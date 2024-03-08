Celebrate The Eclipse With Family At Eclipse-A-Hachie

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Where will you be on April 8, 2024?

Come and see the solar eclipse’s path of totality in our own backyard at Eclipse-A-Hachie, a

family friendly celebration at Waxahachie Bible Church, located at 621 North Grand Ave. The festivities run from 11AM to 3PM.

Come and enjoy an atmosphere featuring inflatable games, crafts, music, food, and lots of fun!

You don’t want to miss this astronomical phenomenon! Be sure to bring your family and

friends!

For questions about this community event, please contact Waxahachie Bible Church at 972-

937-9590!

Some interesting NASA facts about solar eclipses:

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

A total solar eclipse is the only type of solar eclipse where viewers can momentarily remove

their eclipse glasses (which are not the same as regular sunglasses) for a brief period when the moon is completely blocking the sun. The corona, the outermost part of the sun's atmosphere which is usually hidden by the bright light of sun’s surface, will be visible.

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous United States will be on August 23, 2044!