Celebrate the 4th of July in Grapevine With Fireworks, Bluegrass Music and More

Enjoy music and beautiful lake views along with the fireworks show

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (June 27, 2023) – Celebrate America’s birthday in style with Grapevine at the 41st annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza. Enjoy fireworks over Lake Grapevine as Illumination sets off an approximately 20-minute fireworks display from three separate firing positions. The fireworks shells will shoot off up to 800 feet in the air and will all work together to create a panoramic and multilayered show, filled with pattern shells and grand-willows, sure to bring out all the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ from the crowd.

You can watch it from the beach, the park, the boat or locations throughout Grapevine and stream live music along with the show. The rocking and patriotic soundtrack will go along with the fireworks display, featuring everything from AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” Visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com to download the soundtrack and to find the best viewing spots.

The parks will be open all day, so feel free to pack a picnic, and get to your spots early, because they will fill up quickly as it gets closer to the show. Some lots will cost $20 per car. The fireworks show will start over the lake at 9:30 p.m.

Spend the day in Grapevine

The Southwest Bluegrass Club and the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau present a FREE 4th of July Celebration Event at the Main Street Gazebo (325 S. Main Street.) From 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on July 4, celebrate Independence Day with live bluegrass music from Salt Creek, Blue Grassfire, Lost in the Ozone and the Southwest Bluegrass Club Band. Take your time to explore Historic Main Street and there will be free parking nearby, shade canopies and folding chairs available on a first come, first served basis. Feel free to bring camp chairs, blankets, coolers and snacks.

Make the 4th a Grapevine Getaway

Visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com for more information on things to do, places to eat, where to stay and how to get around with the complimentary Grapevine Visitors Shuttle to make it a complete July 4th getaway.