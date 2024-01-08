Celebrate National Hot Toddy Day (1/11) with Delicious Twists on the Wintertime Classic

Whether you’re fighting a cold or just feeling cold, a Hot Toddy is the perfect ‘medicine.’ Yes, we know a Hot Toddy isn’t medicine per se, but it can provide relief for a sore throat or congestion, and they definitely taste better than any cough syrup purchased from a pharmacy. If you’re looking to mix things up, try these delicious twists on your next hot toddy.

OBAN HOT TODDY

Oban Hot Toddy
Oban hot toddy courtesy photo

Ingredients:

4 oz Water
1 Tea Bag (your preference)
1.5 oz Oban 14 Year Old
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Honey

Garnish: Lemon Wedge

Glassware: Mug

 

Preparation: Boil water and add tea bag. Let tea steep for two minutes. Remove tea bag and add Oban, lemon juice and honey. Stir with a spoon and garnish with a lemon wedge.

 

OLD FASHIONED TEA

old fashioned with Talisker bottle

Created By: Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Talisker 10 Year Old
0.25 oz Earl Grey Tea Syrup
1 cup Water
1 cup Sugar
2 Earl Grey Tea Bags
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 dash Orange Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Glassware: Rocks Glass

 

Preparation: Combine water, sugar and Earl Grey tea bags into a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and allow the tea to steep for 5 minutes. Combine Talisker 10 Year Old, Earl Grey Tea syrup, Angostura bitters and orange bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain contents into a Rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

 

JOHNNIE WALKER HOT TODDY

Johnnie Walker Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Honey

Garnish: Sprig of Toasted Rosemary or Star Anise w/Cinnamon Stick

Glassware: Brandy Glass or Mug

 

Preparation: Heat up 3.4 oz of water until hot. Add water to a brandy glass with Johnnie Walker Black Label, lemon juice, and honey. Lightly stir everything together and garnish with a toasted rosemary sprig or a star anise and cinnamon stick.

 

BUCHANAN’S BUCHANELAZO

Buchanan's Buchanelazo cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Buchanan’s DeLuxe
4 oz Hot Cinnamon Tea
1 tbsp Brown Sugar
0.25 oz Lemon Juice

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick and Lime Wheel

Glassware: Glass Mug

 

Preparation: To make the tea, boil a cup of water with 3 cinnamon sticks. Dissolve the sugar and add the juice in the boiling tea. Pour Buchanan’s in the glass, pour tea over, and garnish with cinnamon stick and lime wheel.

 

SEEDLIP GROVE TODDY

Seedlip Grove Toddy

Ingredients:

1.75 oz Seedlip Grove 42
1 Bar Spoon of Coconut Sugar
* 4 oz Hot Assam Tea

Garnish: Ginger Peel

Glassware: Heat Proof Toddy Glass

 

Preparation: Combine and stir. *Assam Tea – Brew one tea bag in boiling water for 2 minutes.

 

BLADE AND BOW GINGERED HOT TODDY

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Blade and Bow Bourbon
½ oz Ginger Honey Syrup
1 oz oz Lemon Juice
½ cup Hot Water
4 dashes of Orange Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Wheel and Star Anise

Glassware: Mug

Preparation: In a mug, combine bourbon, lemon juice, syrup and bitters then stir gently until incorporated. Next add hot water and stir again. Garnish with lemon wheel and star anise.

