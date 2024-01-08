Celebrate National Hot Toddy Day (1/11) with Delicious Twists on the Wintertime Classic

Whether you’re fighting a cold or just feeling cold, a Hot Toddy is the perfect ‘medicine.’ Yes, we know a Hot Toddy isn’t medicine per se, but it can provide relief for a sore throat or congestion, and they definitely taste better than any cough syrup purchased from a pharmacy. If you’re looking to mix things up, try these delicious twists on your next hot toddy.
OBAN HOT TODDY
Ingredients:
4 oz Water
1 Tea Bag (your preference)
1.5 oz Oban 14 Year Old
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Honey
Garnish: Lemon Wedge
Glassware: Mug
Preparation: Boil water and add tea bag. Let tea steep for two minutes. Remove tea bag and add Oban, lemon juice and honey. Stir with a spoon and garnish with a lemon wedge.
OLD FASHIONED TEA
Created By: Mixologist Eric Ribeiro
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Talisker 10 Year Old
0.25 oz Earl Grey Tea Syrup
1 cup Water
1 cup Sugar
2 Earl Grey Tea Bags
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 dash Orange Bitters
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Preparation: Combine water, sugar and Earl Grey tea bags into a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and allow the tea to steep for 5 minutes. Combine Talisker 10 Year Old, Earl Grey Tea syrup, Angostura bitters and orange bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain contents into a Rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.
JOHNNIE WALKER HOT TODDY
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Honey
Garnish: Sprig of Toasted Rosemary or Star Anise w/Cinnamon Stick
Glassware: Brandy Glass or Mug
Preparation: Heat up 3.4 oz of water until hot. Add water to a brandy glass with Johnnie Walker Black Label, lemon juice, and honey. Lightly stir everything together and garnish with a toasted rosemary sprig or a star anise and cinnamon stick.
BUCHANAN’S BUCHANELAZO
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Buchanan’s DeLuxe
4 oz Hot Cinnamon Tea
1 tbsp Brown Sugar
0.25 oz Lemon Juice
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick and Lime Wheel
Glassware: Glass Mug
Preparation: To make the tea, boil a cup of water with 3 cinnamon sticks. Dissolve the sugar and add the juice in the boiling tea. Pour Buchanan’s in the glass, pour tea over, and garnish with cinnamon stick and lime wheel.
SEEDLIP GROVE TODDY
Ingredients:
1.75 oz Seedlip Grove 42
1 Bar Spoon of Coconut Sugar
* 4 oz Hot Assam Tea
Garnish: Ginger Peel
Glassware: Heat Proof Toddy Glass
Preparation: Combine and stir. *Assam Tea – Brew one tea bag in boiling water for 2 minutes.
BLADE AND BOW GINGERED HOT TODDY
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Blade and Bow Bourbon
½ oz Ginger Honey Syrup
1 oz oz Lemon Juice
½ cup Hot Water
4 dashes of Orange Bitters
Garnish: Lemon Wheel and Star Anise
Glassware: Mug
Preparation: In a mug, combine bourbon, lemon juice, syrup and bitters then stir gently until incorporated. Next add hot water and stir again. Garnish with lemon wheel and star anise.