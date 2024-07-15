Celebrate National Daiquiri Day With These Rums

Facebook

Did you know that while the daiquiri may be best known as a sugary, resort-driven cocktail, it is a simple recipe best enjoyed on the rocks? July 19th is National Daiquiri Day and is the perfect excuse to kick back and enjoy one of the world’s most refreshing cocktails. Whether you prefer the classic mix of rum, lime juice, and sugar or one of the many fruity variations, there’s no better way to beat the summer heat. The daiquiri has a fascinating history, starting in the small Cuban town of Daiquiri and becoming a favorite during Prohibition and World War II. So, grab a glass, relax, and toast this iconic National Daiquiri Day drink!

Diplomático Planas Rum is expertly blended from reserves of aged light rums – all made from locally sourced sugar cane in Venezuela, aged in ex-bourbon and ex-whiskey barrels. fresh yet complex taste with notes of caramel, butterscotch and light toffee.

Diplomático Classic Daiquiri

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Sugar Syrup

Lime wheel

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Mango Daiquiri

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Mango Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with mango slices.

Coconut Cartel’s Cartel Daiquiri is a refreshing twist on this classic cocktail. Crafted with the newly launched Blanco Rum (the only white rum cut to proof using coconut water), fresh lime juice, and agave syrup, this delightful blend of flavors epitomizes summer’s essence.

Cartel Daiquiri

2 OZ COCONUT CARTEL BLANCO RUM

1 OZ FRESH LIME JUICE

.5 OZ AGAVE SYRUP

LIME FOR GARNISH

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel.

Sugarfield Rum is made with local cane, sugar, and molasses sourced from Assumption Parish. Located in Louisiana, one of the largest sugar-producing states in the U.S., Sugarfield Spirits is producing outstanding “agricole-style” cane juice rum. Neonatologist Thomas Soltau started Sugarfield Spirits in Gonzales, LA, with a passion for creating distilled spirits with local ingredients that reflect the season, weather, land, and the distiller’s skill.

They have three varieties of rum: Original Sugarfield Rum, Produced from a blend of Louisiana cane sugar and molasses.

Spiced Rum, Whole spices blended with Sugarfield original rum.

Aged Rum, Produced in small batches from a blend of Louisiana cane sugar and molasses.

Sugarfield Daiquiri

2 oz Sugarfield White Rum

1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Simple

Shake. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a lime wheel.