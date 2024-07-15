Celebrate National Daiquiri Day With These Rums

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Diplomatico Rum Daiquiri

Did you know that while the daiquiri may be best known as a sugary, resort-driven cocktail, it is a simple recipe best enjoyed on the rocks? July 19th is National Daiquiri Day and is the perfect excuse to kick back and enjoy one of the world’s most refreshing cocktails. Whether you prefer the classic mix of rum, lime juice, and sugar or one of the many fruity variations, there’s no better way to beat the summer heat. The daiquiri has a fascinating history, starting in the small Cuban town of Daiquiri and becoming a favorite during Prohibition and World War II. So, grab a glass, relax, and toast this iconic National Daiquiri Day drink!

Diplomático Planas Rum is expertly blended from reserves of aged light rums – all made from locally sourced sugar cane in Venezuela, aged in ex-bourbon and ex-whiskey barrels. fresh yet complex taste with notes of caramel, butterscotch and light toffee.

Diplomático Classic Daiquiri

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Sugar Syrup

Lime wheel

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Mango Daiquiri

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Mango Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with mango slices.

Coconut Cartel’s Cartel Daiquiri is a refreshing twist on this classic cocktail. Crafted with the newly launched Blanco Rum (the only white rum cut to proof using coconut water), fresh lime juice, and agave syrup, this delightful blend of flavors epitomizes summer’s essence.

 

Cartel Daiquiri

Daiquiri in coupe glass

2 OZ COCONUT CARTEL BLANCO RUM
1 OZ FRESH LIME JUICE
.5 OZ AGAVE SYRUP
LIME FOR GARNISH

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel.

Sugarfield Rum is made with local cane, sugar, and molasses sourced from Assumption Parish. Located in Louisiana, one of the largest sugar-producing states in the U.S., Sugarfield Spirits is producing outstanding “agricole-style” cane juice rum. Neonatologist Thomas Soltau started Sugarfield Spirits in Gonzales, LA, with a passion for creating distilled spirits with local ingredients that reflect the season, weather, land, and the distiller’s skill.

They have three varieties of rum: Original Sugarfield Rum, Produced from a blend of Louisiana cane sugar and molasses.

  • Spiced Rum, Whole spices blended with Sugarfield original rum.
  • Aged Rum, Produced in small batches from a blend of Louisiana cane sugar and molasses.

Sugarfield Daiquiri

2 oz Sugarfield White Rum
1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz Simple
Shake. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a lime wheel.

 

Previous articleAsian Film Festival of Dallas Returns to Angelika Film Center
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.