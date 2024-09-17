Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with the SONIC Smasher

Facebook

DALLAS (September 16, 2024) – SONIC® Drive-In recently launched a new, premium cheeseburger, the SONIC Smasher , without the premium price tag just in time for National Cheeseburger Day on Wednesday, September 18th – a day to celebrate one of America’s most iconic foods. The SONIC Smasher is an elevated burger experience like no other, perfectly balancing the textures and flavors of a sit-down restaurant cheeseburger, all at a fraction of the cost.

Hand-prepared and smashed to order, the SONIC Smasher features two Angus patties, seasoned and seared to perfection, creating a crispy edge and juicy center that’s irresistible, perfect to celebrate the holiday. These patties are layered with two slices of melty American cheese, a creamy, tangy, signature Smasher sauce, crinkle-cut pickles and diced onions, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. The SONIC Double Smasher is priced starting at $6.49*, and those with an even bigger appetite can order the new SONIC Triple Smasher that’s priced starting at $7.49*.

For a limited time, SONIC is also offering the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for just $1.99, and for those looking to celebrate with cheeseburger deals beyond National Cheeseburger Day, SONIC offers half-price classic SONIC Cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 5pm.**

SONIC is also committed to supporting public schools by donating a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation , which supports local public education.*** Since 2009, the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative has raised more than $28 million for funding local classrooms, becoming one of the most extensive programs in the U.S. to support public education.

* Tax not included. Offer available for a limited time.

**Includes single-patty SONIC® Cheeseburgers (approx. ¼ lb. precooked) only; excludes double-patty Cheeseburgers, limited-time-only Cheeseburgers, Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers and Jr. Burgers. Add-Ins cost extra. Not good with Combos, delivery or any other offers. Only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

***SONIC donates a portion of every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like Donors Choose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.