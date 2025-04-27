Celebrate Mom on May 11 with BonBons, Brunch, & More

Facebook

Celebrate mom in style this Mother’s Day, with offers from North Texas restaurants and other retailers. Special offers range from hand-painted bonbons to delicious brunch, afternoon tea parties, gift cards, or spa treatments. Just make sure your mom doesn’t spend all day in the kitchen!

Komodo Dallas will celebrate moms with a gourmet brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11. Interactive action stations include a made-to-order omelet bar, chef-attended carving station, sushi displays, a chocolate fountain, gourmet pastries, and more. Guests will enjoy nostalgic oldies from a live DJ, along with a complimentary flower bouquet station to create something special for themselves or for Mom. Brunch is $75 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under. Reservations: SevenRooms or OpenTable.

Maple Leaf Diner, the Dallas-based Canadian diner, is serving up a fresh dose of springtime sips, perfect for Mother’s Day brunch. From April 25 through June 1, guests can enjoy a selection of limited-time specialty drinks that offer a creative twist on seasonal favorites. Highlights from the new drink menu include– Cotton Candy Mimosa – $7.50 Blue Cotton Candy, Champagne Pine & Blue – $7.50 Pineapple wedge, Pineapple Juice, Champagne, Blue Curacao Rumberry Cocktail – $9, and more. Pair brunch favorites with the new drink specials for a memorable Mother’s Day dining experience.

Celebrate Mom at CRU Food & Wine Bar

Treat Mom to an elevated three-course brunch at CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, where Napa Valley flavors meet springtime elegance. For $56 per person, guests can mix and match brunch favorites like Goat Cheese Beignets, Crab Cake Benedict, Maine Lobster Risotto and Chocolate Molten Cake. Toast Mom with special pricing on Domaine Chandon Brut and Whispering Angel Rosé. May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. all locations. West Village–Dallas; Shops at Legacy–Plano; and Shops at Clearfork–Fort Worth.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is launching the #NothingBundtMoms Sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid cruise package for two, Bringing the Joy™ to all moms! Fans can enter to win on the brand’s website beginning Monday, April 21, through Monday, May 12, 2025. The grand prize includes a $4,000 cruise gift card, a $2,000 flight gift card and $1,000 cash. In addition to the grand prize, 10 lucky winners will receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com/ for more details.

Perry’s Steak House

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Perry’s Steak House with a 10oz. Filet Mignon stuffed with sautéed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and three cheeses, served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace ($49). Available all day dine in or to-go. Perry’s will also open early at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day May 11. Visit perryssteakhouse.com/.

Newk’s Eatery invites Moms to receive a free dessert with a purchase of an entrée from May 9-11, available at all locations. Visit newks.com/.

Dog Haus brings the celebration straight to your mom’s home – order in advance for curbside pickup or delivery on May 11 through the app to receive 4x loyalty points. If you’re not a member yet, sign up now and start saving for you and mom. Visit doghaus.com/.

Treat Mom to the gift of great flavor with Old Chicago with a gift card. Let mom take the night off and grab our Unreal Pizza Deal so she can relax and leave the cooking to us. For every $50 in gift cards you purchase, you’ll receive a $10 bonus card for your next visit. From April 29 through May 5—online gift card purchases come with two $10 bonus cards. Visit //oldchicago.com/ for details.

Visit Logan’s Roadhouse on Mother’s Day

Give Mom the gift of a memorable dining experience at Logan’s Roadhouse. Indulge mom with our signature dishes, like our tender, juicy Center-Cut Top Sirloin, or the fresh, Cedar Plank Salmon. Celebrate Mom and let her relax while we do the cooking. Visit //logansroadhouse.com/.

Make Mother’s Day brighter this year at Mo’ Bettahs; buy one regular plate, get one 50% off May 9-11. Visit //mobettahs.com/.

At Taziki’s, treat your mom to something delicious; when you spend $50 on gift cards receive a $10 Taziki’s voucher. Offer valid to June 15, 2025. You may begin using your voucher on your next visit to Tazikis. Vouchers are redeemable through 8/31/2025. tazikis.com/springgiftcards.

Treat the special women in your life to an unforgettable brunch 27 stories above Dallas at SĒR Steak + Spirits, located atop the Hilton Anatole. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., enjoy an indulgent culinary experience plus breathtaking skyline views. $85 per adult, $35 per child (ages 3–12), Children under 2 dine free.

Celebrate Mom with Kate Weiser Chocolate

A beautifully hand-painted Mother’s Day Collection is available to order now. Tropical Candy Bar ($10); or 24-Piece Mother’s Day Collection ($80). Mother’s Day Deluxe Box ($65): 12 hand-painted bonbons, a Tropical Candy Bar and a 72% Grand Cru Dark Chocolate Bar. Mother’s Day VIP Box ($120): 20 hand-painted bonbons, one Tropical Candy Bar, one Kate-y Trail Mix Candy Bar and one Caramallow Crunch Candy Bar.

Kate Weiser is also popping up in downtown Fort Worth with hand-painted sweets that say “I love you, Mom” better than a bouquet. On Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Dallas-based chocolate company will host a special pop-up at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel with grab-and-go treats, a build-a-box station, and themed trays for Mother’s Day and TCU graduation. The pop-up will be located in the Sheraton’s main lobby.

Celebrate Mom with a delightful brunch buffet at Open Palette inside the Sheraton Dallas May 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a beautifully curated Mother’s Day Brunch menu.Priced at $70/adult and $27/kid under 12 years old. Reservations available on OpenTable.

Princi Italia Offers Mother’s Day Brunch

Princi Italia will offer a three-course Mother’s Day brunch at its Dallas and Plano locations. The chefs have crafted their best menu yet with Mom in mind. From fresh, seasonal starters to elegant entrées and indulgent desserts, there’s something she’ll love—plus mimosas, bellinis and wine specials to toast the day. Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11, priced at $56 for three courses.

Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Frisco offers a Texas-style high-tea brunch for Mother’s Day featuring hot & cold miniature tea sandwiches, table tea service, a breakfast classics bar, fresh salads, a carving station, and more, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Priced $80 for adults; $64 seniors 65+; $32 for children 6-12; $10 young children 2-5; and children under 2 free. Reservations required.

Treat Mom to a rejuvenating experience at Well & Being, the resort’s luxurious spa. From massages to facials, it’s the ultimate way to pamper her this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is starting early this year at Hiatus Day Spa • Med Spa. Packages range from $220 to $799, or she can use her own package with a gift card. Now through May 12.

Pyramid Restaurant in Fairmont Dallas

You and your mom are invited to a special brunch at the Pyramid Restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11. Enjoy a gourmet three-course prix fixe menu, complemented by an elegant dessert station designed to satisfy every sweet tooth. Adults $59 per person, and kids (up to 11 years) enjoy a specially curated children’s menu and access to the desserts station for just $29. Add sparkle to the celebration, with the build-your-own mimosa bar and featured rosé wine selections. Live jazz music sets the perfect ambiance, and every mom receives a complimentary rose as a token of appreciation. Reservations recommended via OpenTable.

Cafe Nubia, an upscale Mediterranean and African fusion restaurant in North Dallas, invites moms to join them May 11 for a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Priced at $35 for adults or $45 includes bottomless mimosas. Kids 5-11 only $15, kids under five eat free. A live DJ plays smooth jazz for the brunch. Mother’s Day dinner at Cafe Nubia starts at 4 p.m. and features a live jazz performance from 6-9 p.m., with all moms receiving complimentary champagne.