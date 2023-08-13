Celebrate Labor Day at Southfork with Emerald City

Facebook

Dallas’ iconic Southfork Ranch will celebrate Labor Day with an unforgettable performance by Emerald City Band on September 3. Easily the most famous ranch in North Texas, Southfork is the historic home of the Ewing family in the popular TV show, “Dallas.”

Southfork Ranch is now a museum and event center that hosts everything from public festivals to galas, such as the famed Cattle Baron’s Ball. This Labor Day weekend, though, Southfork Ranch is where North Texas goes to party.

Emerald City Band

The beloved party band, Emerald City Band, will perform inside the Oil Baron’s Ballroom Sunday, Sept. 3. The event, Labor Day Live and Loud, will open its doors to the public at 5:30 p.m. Emerald City Band will be ready to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Emerald City Band, the premier event and live entertainment cover band based in Dallas–Fort Worth, performs all over the U.S. and the world. ECB is a live band that works with event organizers to provide the ultimate entertainment experience for any venue. Not just your average party cover band or corporate live entertainment, the band provides state-of-the-art event production services including staging, sound, and lights.

Southfork Admission for Labor Day Party

General admission tickets to “Labor Day Live and Loud” start at $20. All tickets are available for purchase online via southforklaborday.eventbrite.com. VIP options are also available for those who’d like to add some extra luxury. Options include reserving reserve a table of four for $90. Premium seating allows up to eight people to enjoy luxury seating that wraps around the side of the stage, and is available for $150.

Food and beverage will be available for sale throughout the evening. Party guests can also tour the historic home of the famed “Dallas” TV show. A discounted rate of only $10 is available for those who arrive early and show a purchased ticket.