Celebrate Independence Day with These Refreshing 4th of July Cocktails

It’s time to gear up for a celebration filled with fireworks, barbecues, and patriotic festivities. What better way to elevate your Independence Day gathering than with a selection of festive and refreshing cocktails? Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, enjoying a picnic at the park, or watching the fireworks light up the night sky, these vibrant and flavorful 4th of July cocktail recipes impress your guests and your tastebuds.

Kokomo Mai Tai

1/2 oz Dry Curacao

3/4 oz Orgeat

1 Lime

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into glass over fresh crushed ice. Garnish with Fresh Mint

Woodford Porch Swing

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 oz. Lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Honey

6 oz. Peach Tea

Method: Combine ingredients into a tall glass and stir. Garnish with a slice of peach or lemon wheel.

Fragaria Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Revivalist Garden Gin

0.5 oz Strawberry liqueur

0.75 oz Lemon juice

1 tsp (5g) Strawberry jam

GLASS: Coupe/stemmed glass

GARNISH: Fresh strawberry slice

Method: Add all ingredients to shaker with ice to the top. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Double strain into chilled coupe glass.

Sorel Sangria (Batch Serve!)

4 cups Sorel

1 cup Fresh Lime Juice

1 cup Fresh Orange Juice

3/4 cup Simple Syrup

1/2 cup Orange Liqueur

METHOD: Add all ingredients to a pitcher with ice and stir gently. Pour into a glass with fresh ice. Garnish with blackberries, raspberries and orange slices, and enjoy!

High West Double Rye Whiskey

A blend of column and pot-still whiskies, aged a minimum of two years. Curated to highlight the wonderful, bold spice character that comes from high rye whiskies as well as a refreshing botanical brightness. A unique and balanced flavor profile of cinnamon, gingersnaps, juniper, mint sprigs, and fresh wildflower honey. Blended to be boldly sipped, stirred, and savored.

Huck Yeah

1 ½ oz. High West Double Rye

½ oz. Mezcal

½ oz. Blanco Tequila

¼ oz. Giffard Passionfruit Liqueur

¾ oz. Blood Orange Juice

½ oz. Lime Juice

½ oz. Agave Syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

1 Dash Spicy Death Bitters

1 Dash Saline Solution

Shake and Strain into Chilled Mini Coupe.

Garnish with Dehydrated Blood Orange Wheel

Tequila Don Julio Glitterati

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

0.5 oz Grapefruit

0.5 oz Lime

0.25 oz Agave Syrup (2:1)

Sparkling Rosé Wine

Glassware: Champagne Coupe

Garnish: Salt Rim and Grapefruit Twist

Preparation: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling rosé.

Basil Hayden Bourbon Punch

Ingredients:

1 750mL bottle Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 cup sweet vermouth

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup orange liqueur

20 dashes Angostura® bitters

1 cup tart cherry juice

2 cups soda water

2 oranges, sliced into wheels

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Ice

Method:

Combine sweet vermouth, Angostura® bitters, sugar and ground cinnamon in a pitcher or punch bow

Stir until sugar is dissolved

Add the rest of the ingredients (except soda) and stir to combine

Top with soda just before serving

Roku Gin & Tonic With Ginger

Ingredients:

1 part Roku Japanese Craft Gin

3 parts Tonic Water

Ginger sticks to garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass to the brim with ice

Add Roku and 3 parts tonic water

Stir and garnish with ginger sticks

Baileys S’mores TOAST-TINI

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Baileys S’mores Liqueur

.75 oz Vodka

.25 oz Banana Liqueur

.5 Tsp Vanilla extract

.5 oz Maple Syrup

3 dash salt

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Marshmallow fluff

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake for 30 seconds. Pour into a martini glass. Use a piping bag to rim the glass with marshmallow fluff. Lightly torch the marshmallow fluff rim.

Solar Flare

Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Reposado

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75oz Homemade Grenadine Over medium-high heat, combine 1 cup of pomegranate juice with one cup of sugar in a saucepan. Simmer until sugar is dissolved and cool.

2 Dashes Hot Sauce

Sparkling Wine to top

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Reposado, lime juice, grenadine and hot sauce into an ice-filled shaker and shake for six to eight seconds. Add sparkling wine to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Isle of Skye Smash

.75 oz Pineapple Syrup

3 lemon wedges

4 Mint leaves

1 dash of bitters

METHOD: Add all ingredients to a rocks glass and stir. Garnish with pineapple frond & mint