Cedar Hill’s New Library, Museum and Park Edge Closer To Opening

CEDAR HILL – Cedar Hill’s Traphene Hickman Library and Museum is 88% complete. Traphene retired in 1996 after a remarkable career as the Library Director for the City of Cedar Hill and is loved and respected by the community for her commitment to storytelling.

And according to city staff, Signature Park & Trail is making significant progress, too, reaching an impressive 62% to completion.

Overall, the city’s new state-of-the-art Library, Museum, and Park, which broke ground on July 9, 2022, is a project that city leaders believe will bring new opportunities for businesses, families, and the entire community.

“Building capital projects after the Covid pandemic has definitely come with some challenges,” said Project Manager and Deputy City Manager Melissa Valadez-Cummings. “The labor pool and supply chain are limited, which ultimately results in higher costs for projects. Thankfully, the City of Cedar Hill has ensured that our project budget included a sufficient amount of contingency so that the project is delivered within budget and on time. We’ve handled the challenges expertly, and it’s largely in part based on the effective partnership we have with our construction contractor, Balfour Beatty. They are excellent partners, and we are happy to report that we are getting prepared to open to the public.”

In November 2017, voters approved funding for a new public library in Cedar Hill to meet not only the community’s current needs but also the future needs of businesses and, entrepreneurs, children, and teens.

The new library will be four times the size of the existing building. It will provide new technology, flexible program space, and community meeting rooms while offering a beautiful park with several components. Cedar Hill’s new library will feature over 5,400 square feet of unique programmable space available for wedding ceremony/reception, birthday party, baby shower, church gathering, or business meeting.

The new library, park, and trail site was chosen in 2018 when the City Council appointed a Site Advisory Committee to evaluate potential locations. It was determined the new library would be built adjacent to the new signature park near Pioneer Trail and Uptown Blvd. The site backs up to Bentle Branch Creek. It is in the heart of the Midtown District, serving as a catalyst for high-quality pedestrian-oriented development that offers unique shops, dining, cultural attractions, and living opportunities.

Valadez-Cummings added, “We are excited about delivering this project to the community. It’s one Library in a Park with many components, including the Signature Park and Trail. The community dreamed of and designed the Library, which we are now delivering, and they will see their many fingerprints come to reality with their own eyes.

Cedar Hill will have two upcoming grand openings to celebrate. First, the city will dedicate the Signature Park and Trail to the community with a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, March 23. Community members can join for the first Fun Run in the Park and various other health and fitness-focused activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Library component of the project, including the Cedar Hill Museum of History, will celebrate its Grand Opening.

Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason expressed his excitement for this legacy project, concluding, “This endeavor is not just about buildings; it’s about creating a legacy that future generations will enjoy. The Library and Signature Park & Trail represent the heart of our community, and I can’t wait to see our residents take joy in the results of their shared creativity.”