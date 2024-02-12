Cedar Hill STEM Seniors Thrive in Fledgling Robotics Program

Facebook

Brandon Bennett, Rigoberto Galvan and Amaria Smith were freshmen when Cedar Hill Independent School District launched #STEMSpired

The STEM-focused trio were sophomores when the district opened and dedicated the Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center.

They attend Cedar Hill High School but are glad to take classes at the STEM Center, including Robotics.

“The resources that we have, in terms of STEM, are much improved,” said Smith, who plans to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington. “The robotics program is a test of what will eventually become more rigorous when we get to college.”

Galvan plans to study Computer Science but is undecided on a college. He loves robotics because “it’s satisfying when you solve the problem at the end.”

Bennett plans to attend a trade school after graduation and has learned valuable lessons from STEM, specifically robotics.

“Any little thing can go wrong, so you have to be patient,” Bennett said.

The trio competed in the inaugural Best Southwest STEAM Competition at Texas State Technical College in Red Oak last Saturday.

Dr. Mikos Smith, who teaches robotics at the STEM Center, has definitely seen the impact of STEM since #STEMSpired was introduced.

“#STEMSpired has exposed the scholars to more things, and they will have the opportunity for more money, opportunities and experiences, while becoming assets to society,” Smith said.