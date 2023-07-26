Cedar Hill Police Identify Shooting Suspect, Charged With Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

Facebook

Cedar Hill Police Chief Reyes provided an update today on yesterday’s ‘active shooter incident’. During the briefing he identified the suspect as Bryan McGee, a 34-year-old male from Glenn Heights, Texas. At this time, the suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Additional charges are pending.

It was disclosed that McGee’s ex-girlfriend worked at the Methodist Family Health Center where the Cedar Hill Police responded to reports of a shooting. McGee recently

made threats towards the ex-girlfriend. Based on threats as well as other details the Chief provided, investigators believe this was a planned attack.

Review of the in-car and body camera video shows that the suspect fired at officers and

officers returned fire. At one point, the suspect dropped the firearm on the ground and

the shooting stopped. The suspect then picked up the firearm, and officers re-engaged

the suspect to stop the threat.

Officers then safely approached the vehicle, removed the suspect, and immediately

began providing life saving measures.

Chief Reyes was asked how he felt about his officers’ actions, and he became visibly emotional as he replied he was proud of them. “It’s not an easy thing to do,” Reyes said. He acknowledged its important to look out for the mental health of the responding officers.

The Chief said, they have not been able to speak with the suspect at this time and do not know if he was targeting specific

There were additional weapons and ammunition inside of the vehicle. Specifically the Chief said they recovered a semi-automatic rifle, also observed a shotgun and a pistol as well as additional ammunition. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the shooting investigation.

Cedar Hill Police released a portion of the video from responding officers during today’s media briefing. One clip is from an officer’s body cam and another from a responding officer’s dashcam.

Injured Physician Recovering At Home

Methodist Health System has confirmed a physician was injured in yesterday’s shooting incident at Methodist Family Health Center – Cedar Hill. The physician is now resting at home after being released from Methodist Dallas Medical Center today.

The doctor, who has served Cedar Hill and the surrounding communities for decades, is asking for privacy for himself and the clinic staff. He would like to thank the community for their support from him and the team at Methodist Dallas for the excellent care he received.

Methodist Family Health Center – Cedar Hill will remain closed at least for the rest of the week. They will reach out to patients to reschedule appointments.

Methodist Health System states “any questions about the ongoing investigation should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.”

The swift reaction of the Cedar Hill Police Department prevented further injuries, as the Chief pointed out there’s no way to know how it would have ended if it were not for the quick response of the officers. All five of the officers that discharged weapons are on administrative leave while the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting and the Professional Standards Bureau will look for any policy violations.