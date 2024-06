Cedar Hill Ordinances NO 2024-807, 808, 809, 810

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-807

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 11 ” MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC,” ARTICLE III “PARKIING, STOPPING AND STANDING,” SECTION 11- 125 ” HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACES,” OF THE CEDAR HILL CODE OF ORDINANCES;

PROVIDING FOR THE RENAMING OF THE ORDINANCE; ADOPTING THE STANDARDS AND SPECIFICATIONS FOR DISABLED PARKING SPACES AND SIGNAGE AS REQUIRED BY SECTION 681. 009 OF THE TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE; ADOPTING REGULATIONS FOR THE USE OF DISABLED PARKING SPACES; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 28th day of May 2024.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-808

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 15, ARTICLE VIII, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, PROVIDING NEW DEFINITIONS AND PROVISIONS RELATED TO YOUTH STANDARDS OF CARE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 28th day of May 2024.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-809

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, REPEALING CHAPTER 12 (” MUNICIPAL COURT”), SECTIONS 12- 3 (MUNICIPAL COURT SECURITY FUND), 12- 4 (MUNICIPAL COURT TECHNOLOGIES FUND), AND 12- 6 (JUVENILE CASE MANAGER FUND AND FEE) OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL TEXAS; AMENDING CHAPTER 12 TO PROVIDE FOR REMIBURSEMENT OF EXPENSES OF JURORS AND PROSPECTIVE JURORS; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; PROVDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 28th day of May 2024.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-810

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, APPROVING AND ADOPTING A BUDGET FOR THE CRIME CONTROL AND PREVENTION DISTRICT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2024, AND ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2025; PROVIDING THAT EXPENDITURES FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR SHALL BE MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAID BUDGET; APPROPRIATING AND SETTING ASIDE THE NECESSARY FUNDS OF THE DISTRICT’S REVENUES FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR FOR THE MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF THE DISTRICT FOR VARIOUS ACTIVITIES AND IMPROVEMENTS OF THE DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 11th day of June 2024.