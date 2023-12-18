Cedar Hill Longhorn Legacy Athletic Hall of Honor Announces 2024 Inductees

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Longhorn Legacy Athletic Hall of Honor announced its four inductees, a Legacy Award and one team for the 2024 Class.

“We are looking forward to honoring an excellent group of Longhorns who have exemplified success both during and since their days at Cedar Hill High School,” Cedar Hill Director of Athletics Melanie Benjamin said.

The inductees are multiple sport stars John Roy Reid (Class of 1965), Billy Barrett (Class of 1970), Tracy Todd (Class of 1988), cross country runner Shelly Bateman (Class of 1993), the 2004 Boys Basketball Team that finished second at State and former coach/administrator Mike Hogan (Legacy Award).

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Cedar Hill High School Performing Arts Center.

Reid, a Cedar Hill business owner, earned 16 varsity letters between 1961 and 1965. A three-time all-district selection, Reid was the football captain as a junior and senior. He earned all-district honors twice in basketball, serving as the team captain as a senior. In track, Reid qualified for Regionals four teams. He was a four-year member of the baseball team.

Barrett earned 11 varsity letters. He was a football captain as a junior and senior and basketball captain as a senior. He earned all-district honors twice in both basketball and football. Barrett was President of the Student Council and was involved in multiple extracurricular activities.

Todd earned 16 varsity letters. She led the cross country team to the district championship and a spot in regionals. Todd did that while earning first team all-district volleyball honors. In basketball, she also earned all-district honors. Todd was a team captain for all four sports, earning the Army/Navy Scholarship, the Athletic Heart Award and Most Valuable Athlete along the way.

Bateman qualified for State Cross Country three times, earning the Most Valuable Cross Country Runner Award and the Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.

The 2004 Boys Basketball Team, coached by the late, great David Milson, was the first CHHS Boys Basketball Team to advance to the State Finals. They lost to Houston Milby, 72-67, in the State Championship Game.

Hogan was the Athletic Director (1997-2001) and Assistant Principal (1991-1996) who coached basketball and golf and assisted in football.