Cedar Hill Lions Hold Pancake Breakfast Feb. 22

Cedar Hill Lions Club invite the community to join them for their annual Pancake Breakfast on Sat., Feb. 22. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill.

The annual pancake breakfast is a fundraiser that supports the Lions Club International Charities. It also provides funds for college scholarships for local high school graduating seniors, and other worthy causes. Funds are also used to provide eye glasses and exams for students; Cedar Hill Shares (Food Pantry); Bridges; and Cedar Hill Action Team (CHAT). Cedar Hill Education Foundation; Tri-City Animal Shelter, Cedar Hill Museum of History; and several Lions District projects are also included.

Cedar Hill Pancake Breakfast

The pancake breakfast is named in memory of the late Sheri Borth, the first female president of the club. Sheri established the pancake breakfast in 2003, and encouraged more women to join the Cedar Hill Lions Club.

Tickets to the pancake breakfast are $10 a person, and are available for purchase at the door. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, beverages, and door prizes.

Fundraisers for Cedar Hill Lions Club also include the Wild Safari Golf Tournament, chaired by Lion Craig Root. The annual tournament will be held at Golf Club of Dallas on Friday morning, May 30.

Cedar Hill Lions Club

The club also holds an annual fish fry for the community during Country Day on the Hill in October. They also sponsor the C. W. Jackson Cedar Hill High School Basketball Tournament. The Tournament was named after the late Lion C W. Jackson, who chaired this project for several years.

The Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities Board President is Jerry White.

Guests are always welcome to attend the Cedar Hill Lions Club noon lunch program, which is held every third Tuesday at Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill.