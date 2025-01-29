Cedar Hill ISD to Hold Public Hearing to Discuss Academic Performance Report

Facebook

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the Cedar Hill Independent School District (LISD) will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees. Texas Education Code 39.306 requires the Board of Trustees to publish the annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) and to conduct a Public Hearing for discussion of the report.

The Public Hearing will immediately follow a presentation of the 2023-2024 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) to the Board of Trustees.

The Public Hearing will be conducted at Cannady Room, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104 at 7:00 PM.