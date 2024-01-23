Cedar Hill ISD Request for Proposal E-RATE FUNDING YEAR 2024-2025

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Request for Proposal E-RATE FUNDING YEAR 2024-2025

APPLICANT

Cedar Hill Independent School District

285 Uptown Blvd. #300

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

You are invited to submit proposals to www.crwconsulting.com/ifcb for E-rate eligible Category One and Category Two goods/services. The deadline to submit proposals is Tuesday February 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM. All bids will be opened February 22, 2024 at 2:00 PM at 285 Uptown Blvd. #300, Cedar Hill, TX 75104. The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.