Cedar Hill ISD Program Helps Students SHIFT to Adult Life

Cedar Hill ISD Special Education Transition Specialist Lyndsie Davis works with students in the SHIFT 18+ program, which helps students with disabilities transition to adult life. Photo courtesy Cedar Hill ISD

It’s not always easy making the adjustment to adult life, and having a disability can make it even more challenging.

That’s why the Cedar Hill School District created SHIFT 18+. The program is designed to help students with disabilities transition into adult life after they’ve completed the academic requirements for graduation.

SHIFT stands for Securing Habits Independent For Transition. 

“Cedar Hill ISD has always had an adult transitional program. We wanted to give it a name that meant something,” said Cedar Hill ISD Special Education Transition Specialist Lyndsie Davis. “We decided on SHIFT because they’re shifting from school life to adult life.”

Davis said the program assists students with vocational training to meet post-secondary goals following graduation.

For example, class members have been practicing living in a model apartment. Davis came up with this idea after seeing other programs around Texas and the United States and thought it would benefit her program. 

“We were lacking in authentic opportunities for our students to practice independent living skills in terms of cleaning, hygiene, cooking, just the general concept of living on your own,” she said. “We wanted to give them a set up for their own place or their own apartment, so they could practice those skills.”

The program is for ages 18 to 22. However, even after the students age out of the program, the district provides resources to the students and their families, in terms of the Texas Workforce Commission and city services.

The program, which was renamed in 2022, has grown from 12 that year to 17 this year. Davis said she is anticipating up to 20 next school year.

“We’ve seen it in action – it’s a big part of our vision. We give them the skills. Even if they’re not living totally independently, they will have more independence than just living at home with their family,” she said.

Among the more notable accomplishments of the program are:

*Moving them into a more age-appropriate setting. 

*Helping them transition off the Cedar Hill High School campus, getting them away from the bell schedule to more of a work or home routine.

*Acclimating them to public transportation.

“This wonderful program will benefit our SHIFT 18+ scholars after they complete the program. We are grateful for our dedicated special education department for bringing this program to fruition,” said Cedar Hill Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson.

