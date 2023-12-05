Cedar Hill ISD Police Department is Hiring New Officers

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District Police Department is looking for a few good officers. Ten, to be specific.

“We’re looking for officers who know how to handle themselves in all situations, are community-oriented and understand de-escalation skills,” CHISD Police Chief James Hawthorne said of the open positions, which can start at up to $75,000 and include school holidays and vacations.

Until November 7, CHISD PD had just one opening. The passage of the Voter Approved Tax Rate Election (VATRE) means that the district now has the funds for nine additional officers.

That means CHISD will be in compliance with House Bill 3, which requires an armed officer at every campus.

Nine of the 10 openings are at elementary campuses.

“We are hoping to hire a seasoned veteran officer, preferably someone retired from another department,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne said he’s already received considerable interest in the open position.

Serving as an officer at an elementary campus requires a special set of skills.

“The kids will see officers as community helpers,” Hawthorne said. “That’s how we want kids to view police from an early age.”

Hawthorne, who retired from the Arlington Police Department as Assistant Chief, served as a School Resource Officer in Arlington ISD schools in the early 1990s.

“It allowed me the opportunity to have more positive encounters,” Hawthorne said.

Applicants who are interested can apply at chisd.net/hr. If applicants have questions, they can contact Hawthorne directly at james.hawthorne@chisd.net.