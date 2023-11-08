Cedar Hill ISD Passes VATRE by 2-to-1 Margin

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

November 8, 2023

Dear Cedar Hill ISD Community,

This is a turning point for the future of the Cedar Hill Independent School District!

Unofficial election results from Dallas County Elections show our voter approved tax rate election (VATRE) passed by a 2-to-1 margin; now CHISD has the funds needed to give all educators a raise and hire additional police officers to serve our elementary campuses.

The CHISD Board of Trustees and leaders want to express our sincere appreciation to all members of the Cedar Hill community who participated in the voting process. Your engagement and commitment to the well-being of our children are truly commendable.

Thank you to the City of Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason, city staff, council members & their education committee for formally endorsing the district’s VATRE. Thank you as well to the City of Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce, All-Pro Dads, PTA Council and the other active community groups who endorsed and supported this ballot proposition.

Cedar Hill ISD remains dedicated to transparency and accountability in managing the additional funds, and we will keep our community informed about how the funds are being used.

With tonight’s election results, our young people are truly the big winners. By voting “for” in this election, you showed your support for our learners, teachers and education in Cedar Hill. THANK YOU!

– Dr. Gerald B. Hudson, Superintendent