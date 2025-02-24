Cedar Hill ISD Notice of Request for Proposal

Facebook

Notice of Request for Proposal

RFP #24/25-04 FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Due Wednesday April 30, 2025 2:00 p.m. (CST)

Cedar Hill Independent School District is Requesting Proposals (RFP) for Food Service Management Companies .RFP specifications are available https://chisdbids.ionwave.net/SourcingEvents.aspx?SourceType=1 Go to Current Bid Opportunities and click on RFP 24/25-04. Qualifications will be received via IonWave until Wednesday April 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM. (CST). A mandatory in person pre-proposal meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025 Third Floor Training Room at 285 Uptown Blvd. Cedar Hill, TX 75104. The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.