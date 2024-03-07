Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation Golf Tournament Set for April 5

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) Golf Tournament is set for Friday, April 5 at the Golf Club of Dallas, 2200 West Redbird Lane in Dallas, with some new prizes on the line.

Funds raised will be used to award scholarships to CHISD Class of 2024 Graduating Seniors and other education foundation projects and initiatives.

For the first time, the CHEF Golf Tournament will offer prizes for both the first and second flights of winners.

If there are 18 teams, the top three will win prizes of $150 (first place), $100 (second place) and $50 (third place) per golfer. The second nine teams will be classified as the second flight, with teams 10, 11 and 12 earning prizes of $100, $75 and $50, per golfer.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the tournament will start at 9 a.m. Cost is $600 per team or $150 per golfer. The awards will be held at 1:30 p.m., just after lunch is served.

Attendees will have the option of purchasing “Super Tickets” for $30. That will allow entry into the putting contest. The golfer who sinks the putt – or comes closest – will win $75.

CHEF will also pull a ticket from the super tickets to give one golfer a chance to sink a 50 foot putt for a $5,000 cash prize. Last year, a golfer came within two inches of making it.

There will be a $75 reward for the longest drive – for men and women.

So far, Huckabee, Frost Bank, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Linebarger, Dallas College Cedar Valley, Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation and HF Sports are sponsors for the event.

To sign up and/or become a sponsor, click here.