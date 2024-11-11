Cedar Hill ISD Choose Your Seat Application Window Opens Today

Facebook

Each fall, Cedar Hill ISD opens its “Choose Your Seat” school choice application window. Choose Your Seat allows students and families to take advantage of specific academic programs that will educate, empower, and inspire!

chisd.net/chooseyourseat

Applications close on January 24, 2025.

Cedar Hill ISD’s ‘Choose Your Seat’ application window for the 2025-26 school year opens November 11! Whether you’re seeking advanced academics, innovative STEM programs, or a supportive community, Cedar Hill ISD has a seat just for you!

Current Choice Program Families can express their intent to return to their respective programs between December 2-13.

ELEMENTARY CHOICE PROGRAMS

Lake Ridge Elementary’s Montessori Program is a proven success and one of the only public Montessoris in the area. Scholars learn through hands-on and collaborative learning with highly trained Montessori teachers. Grades: Pre-K through 5.

High Pointe Elementary’s Fine Arts Academy. Whether it’s art, music or performance, High Pointe Elementary’s Fine Arts Academy provides the pathway for scholars to begin their academic careers pursuing fine arts. Mastering these skills at the elementary level opens up opportunities for them in middle and high school. Grades: Pre-K through 5.

Collegiate Prep Elementary School. As the first step in the Collegiate Pathway, Collegiate Prep scholars have a rigorous academic experience that prepares them for the next stage at Collegiate Academy Middle School. Collegiate Prep Scholars regularly have some of the best test scores in the district. Grades: Pre-K through 5.

SECONDARY CHOICE PROGRAMS

Collegiate Academy & High School. Collegiate Academy Middle School prepares scholars for Collegiate High School where they’ll spend their final two years studying on the campus of Dallas College-Cedar Valley. Graduates earn their Associate’s Degree and high school diploma within weeks of each other. Grades: 6 through 12.

Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy (ECA) – Cedar Hill High School ECA scholars challenge themselves academically by taking Dallas College courses while studying on their high school campus. At graduation, they earn their Associate’s Degree and high school diploma within weeks of each other. Grades: 9 through 12.