Cedar Hill ISD Awarded for Outstanding Financial Reporting

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) For the first time in its history, the Cedar Hill Independent School District has won The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE), for the fiscal year, 2023.

“This shows our continuation of achieving excellence in financial reporting,” said CHISD Chief Financial Officer Carla Settle, who oversees a 10-employee business office. “You can’t create good reports if you don’t have the processes in place all year long.”

Settle said the award is one of several that are in line with the business office fulfilling the district’s goal of Cadence of Accountability. CHISD has earned awards from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for financial reporting, for the last five years.

The award came after CHISD’s commitment to a thorough financial audit.

“It’s always nice to have the job well done,” CHISD Executive Director of Finance Paula McBride said. “We did what we were supposed to do, and we did it well.”

ASBO International Executive Director Jim Rowan said Cedar Hill ISD’s accolade shows its commitment to financial reporting and transparency to the public.

“For over half a century, ASBO International’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting has been the gold standard in promoting and recognizing excellence in financial reporting,” Rowan said. “Communicating the financial and economic state of a district is so important when engaging with the school community and building their trust. Districts that receive the COE Award have demonstrated their ability to do that at the highest level.”