Cedar Hill ISD Announces 2023-2024 Campus Teachers of the Year

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District announced its 2023-2024 Campus Teachers of the Year last week.

“Each of the Campus Teachers of the Year exemplified leadership, both with their scholars and their colleagues,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “We congratulate these exceptional teachers on their accomplishment.”

The District Teachers of the Year will be announced on Thursday, May 9 at the Leadership & Service Awards at the JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center, 1533 High Pointe Lane.

The Campus Teachers of The Year are:

· Nikki Kelley (Collegiate Prep Elementary School)

· Irene Cardoso (Collegiate Academy Middle School)

· Steven Dinwiddie (Collegiate High School)

· Jerlyn Williams (High Pointe Elementary School)

· Candice Galloway (Highlands Elementary School)

· Franchan Crockett (Lake Ridge Elementary School)

· Ashley Hibbitts (Plummer Elementary School)

· Markia Tate (Waterford Oaks Elementary School)

· LaConya Ponder (Bessie Coleman Middle School)

· Sherise Gowdy (Permenter Middle School)

· Tianta Harrison (Cedar Hill High School)

· Sandera Magee (STRIVE/Hilltop Academy)