Cedar Hill High School Theatre Has Big Plans in 2024-2025

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Cedar Hill High School Theatre Department recently held open auditions for the upcoming production of “Something Rotten”, the William Shakespeare-parody.

Sixty-seven scholars auditioned for the production, up from an average of 45 for most shows.

Cedar Hill High School Theatre Director Bethany Kennedy, now in her 12th year with the district, is encouraged by the increase in numbers.

“Something Rotten” will take place on October 31, November 1 and November 2.

“Shakespeare is both the hero and villain of the musical, which is a PG-13 rated production,” said Kennedy, the 2021-2022 Cedar Hill ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Said Cedar Hill Assistant Theatre Director Tianta Harrison, the 2023-2024 CHHS Teacher of the Year, “We wanted a fun, quirky show that featured a lot of tap dancing.”

Before “Something Rotten”, CHHS Theatre will host its annual fundraiser, the Princess Breakfast, where CHHS Theatre Scholars will dress up as princesses and princes from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the Cedar Hill ISD Performing Arts Center. There will be food, games, photos and activities. The cost is $10 per person.

In April, CHHS will perform “Grease”; they’ve waited several years to perform it because the rights to perform the show are more expensive than most productions.

“The kids and teachers are excited about it – it’s been on the request list for many years,” said Kennedy, who recently became CHISD’s Secondary Fine Arts Coordinator.

Kennedy’s new administrative role means that she still teaches but doesn’t have as much time in the classroom as she did in the past.

Kennedy collaborates closely with Cedar Hill Assistant Theatre Director Tianta Harrison. Together, they plan to build closer ties with the CHISD elementary and middle schools, to build a full K-12 Theatre Program.

Harrison said she’ll guide a Junior Varsity Production Class, which will produce a holiday show on December 10, as well as a show in May.