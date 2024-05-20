Cedar Hill High School Alum Named CHISD Secondary Teacher of the Year

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) For the second time in five years, the Cedar Hill Independent School District Secondary Teacher is a Cedar Hill High School Graduate.

Collegiate Academy Middle School Social Studies Teacher Irene Cardoso, a 2006 Cedar Hill High School Graduate, was named the CHISD Secondary Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night at the CHISD Leadership & Service Awards, sponsored by the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation and Methodist Charlton Hospital.

“We are so honored to recognize Irene Cardoso, a phenomenal educator and proud Cedar Hill ISD Graduate who’s also a parent in the district,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Congratulations to Mrs. Cardoso and her family.”

Cardoso follows Angel Hale, a fellow CHHS Graduate who now teaches Social Studies at Permenter Middle School. Hale was the 2019-2020 CHISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Cardoso is also the second consecutive Collegiate Academy Teacher to win CHISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, succeeding Kellie Burchfield, who is now an instructional coach with the district.

“My experience as a former and present Longhorn makes it more special,” Cardoso said. “Knowing I get to experience this honor in Cedar Hill makes it that much better, that much more exciting and makes me that much more proud. CHISD made me who I am today, and I’m so excited that the things I learned from my teachers are things I am able to share with my scholars.”

Cardoso said she appreciates the level of communication in CHISD, as a parent and educator.

“There’s never anything that comes as a surprise to me, with all of the newsletters and messaging,” Cardoso said.

Prior to arriving in Cedar Hill ISD, Cardoso said she had an exceptional mentor teacher. She’s made it a point to mentor teachers who are new to the profession.

“Having that support and mentorship really fostered my love for teaching,” Cardoso said. “It re-ignited my passion for sharing what I know with scholars. I teach the teachers I mentor never to be afraid of taking risks in the classroom because we teach our scholars to take risks, be curious and try new things.”