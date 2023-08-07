Cedar Hill Football to Kick Off 2023 Season vs. Rockwall at The Star

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) For the second straight season, the Cedar Hill High School Football Team will kick off the football season against Rockwall High at The Star in Frisco, in the “Jerry Jones Classic.”

The teams will meet for the season opener at the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility on Saturday, August 26. Cedar Hill will be the designated home team, as Rockwall was the home team in 2022.

“Rockwall is a very good program – we have to come in and prove that we can play with them,” Cedar Hill first-year head football coach Nick Ward said. “We have to be disciplined for four quarters.”

Rockwall defeated the Longhorns, 34-12, last season en route to a District 6A-10 Championship season.

Cedar Hill finished sixth in District 6A-11, prompting Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to pick the Longhorns for another sixth place performance.

“We don’t like it, but with the season we had last year, we understand why they picked us to finish sixth,” Ward said. “We have a lot to prove this year. We’re on a mission to quiet the naysayers.”

All three of Cedar Hill’s non-district opponents are defending district champions (Rockwall, Arlington Martin, Southlake Carroll), and DCTF picked them to repeat as district champions in 2023.

Dave Campbell’s also named Cedar Hill senior Zhaiylen Scott as a “Best of the Rest” defensive lineman – one of the top 40 high school defensive linemen in Texas. Scott already has offers from SMU, Colorado and other Division I programs.

“We think he’s better than just top 40, and he thinks he’s better,” Ward said. “We told him to go out there and prove it.”