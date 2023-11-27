CEDAR HILL FOOTBALL DEFEATS TOMBALL, 28-7, ADVANCES TO STATE QUARTERFINALS

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Only Mother Nature could stop the Cedar Hill High School Football Team, and even she had her limits.

The Longhorns defeated Tomball, 28-7, on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Waco ISD Stadium.

The precipitation ensured that the point total wasn’t as high as usual, but the end result was the same.

Cedar Hill (8-5) won its fifth consecutive game (and seventh of the past eight).

First-year head coach Nick Ward became the first CHHS head football coach to win his first three playoff games.

“We had an idea of the potential of our team,” Ward said. “We knew it was a possibility.”

Cedar Hill outgained the Cougars (8-5), 350 to 47 on the ground. Dayshun Reese-Williams had 15 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown (sixth of the season). It was Reese-Williams’ fourth consecutive 100+ yard game.

Cedederick Castleberry finished with 10 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns. It was Castleberry’s second consecutive 100+ yard game.

This was the fifth time this season that the Longhorns held an opponent to seven points or less.

The Longhorns will face DeSoto (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, in a rematch of the Battle of Belt Line. DeSoto won the first meeting, 35-13, on October 20.

Cedar Hill won five consecutive games since that setback.

DeSoto is the defending 6A-II State Champion and the #6 team in the United States.

“We have a lot of respect for DeSoto because they’re the defending state champions, but at the same time, we believe in ourselves,” Ward said. “Emotions are going to be high on both sides.”

The Battle of Belt Line Winner will meet Southlake Carroll or Byron Nelson in the state semifinals.