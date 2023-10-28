Cedar Hill Football Clinches Playoffs With Win at Mansfield Legacy

Facebook

Cedar Hill High School senior quarterback Anthony Edwards completed 11 of 14 passes for 136 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes in a 42-7 win over Mansfield Legacy at R.L Anderson Stadium.

With the win, the Longhorns (4-5, 3-3) clinched a playoff spot on a rain-soaked night, returning to the postseason for the fifth time in six seasons.

Cedar Hill head football coach Nick Ward became the first coach in CHHS history to lead a team to the playoffs in his first season at the helm. Ward led the Longhorns to a 3-1 regular season road in 2023.

Dayshun Reese-Williams had 11 carries for a game-high 74 yards and a touchdown.

Le’Keldrick Bridges caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns, while Kymeion Turner caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Dillen Johnson caught his first varsity touchdown passes, for three yards.

The Longhorns held an opponent to fewer than 10 points for the second time this season.

Cedar Hill will close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Mansfield Lake Ridge.