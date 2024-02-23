Cedar Hill & Duncanville Police Apprehend Suspects in Bank Robbery After Brief Pursuit

Facebook

On February 23, 2024, at around 10:33 am, officers from the Cedar Hill Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Bank of America, located at 156 W Belt Line. The caller, who was servicing the ATM, reported being robbed by two masked males who then fled in a black SUV. Duncanville Officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, with Cedar Hill Officers assisting.

The suspects temporarily evaded capture, abandoning their original vehicle.

They then stole a second vehicle from a person in a Duncanville neighborhood near Highway 67 and Cockrell Hill Rd, continuing to flee from officers. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with an unmarked Duncanville Police vehicle and was later involved in another crash, rendering it inoperable.

Two suspects fled on foot and were apprehended by Cedar Hill and Duncanville Officers near the crash site. A third suspect was located in the backyard of a nearby residence, also fleeing on foot before being caught.

The theft from the original offense is estimated to be over $300,000. The Duncanville Officer involved in the initial crash was uninjured. Two suspects and one civilian were treated at a local hospital for minor crash-related injuries, with one civilian treated at the scene and released.

The names of the suspects are not being released due to a related ongoing investigation. We appreciate our partners at Southwest Regional Communications and the Duncanville Police Department for their assistance in apprehending these suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Podany at 972-291-5181×2110.