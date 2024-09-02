Cedar Hill Action Team to Host Laptop & Backpack Giveaway

Facebook

Cedar Hill, TX – Cedar Hill Action Team (CHAT), a local nonprofit committed to empowering youth and supporting the community, is excited to announce two significant upcoming events that promise to make a profound impact on the Cedar Hill community.

On September 7, 2024, from 9 am to 12 pm, CHAT, in partnership with Compudopt and AT&T, will host a Laptop & Backpack Giveaway at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, located at 310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104.

Thanks to the generosity of Compudopt and AT&T, approximately 600 to 1000 laptops and backpacks will be distributed to Cedar Hill students on a first-come, first-served basis. In the event that supplies run out, students may register on Compudopt’s website for future opportunities to obtain a laptop. This initiative aims to ensure that every student has the tools they need for academic success. It will be a joint effort to fulfill the need for students in the southwest Dallas County area for the first time.

“We are just so delighted to collaborate with Compudopt and AT&T to provide these essential resources to our students,” said Clara McGinnis, Founder & CEO of Cedar Hill Action Team. “This is just one of the many ways we’re working to support education and opportunity in our community.”

In addition to the giveaway, CHAT is gearing up for its participation in North Texas Giving Day, an annual online giving event that inspires people to give generously to nonprofits in North Texas. From September 1 to September 19, 2024, community members can support CHAT’s mission by making donations through the North Texas Giving Day website. These funds will directly support CHAT’s programs, including their after-school initiative and community support services.

About Cedar Hill Action Team (CHAT):

Cedar Hill Action Team is dedicated to uplifting the Cedar Hill community through a range of programs focused on youth development, community support, and emergency assistance. By providing resources, mentorship, and educational opportunities, CHAT empowers individuals to achieve their full potential.