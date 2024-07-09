Facebook

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS In the Interest of: D. A. L. Case Number: LV-2023-JC-000069 DOB: xx/xx/ 2023 A female NOTICE OF HEARING – PUBLICATION Pursuant to K.S.A. 38-2237 TO: Raphael Taylor, Putative Father, and all other persons who are or may be concerned A motion to find the parent(s) of each child named above unfit and to terminate parental rights, appoint a permanent custodian, or enter such orders as are deemed appropriate and just has also been filed. A hearing on that motion will be conducted, concurrent to the adjudication and dispositional hearing, on the August 7, 2024 at 1:00pm in Courtroom #3 of the Leavenworth County Justice Center located at 601 S 3rd St, in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas. The Court will receive testimony and other relevant 0information with regard to the safety and wellbeing of each child named above and may enter orders regarding custody and case planning necessary to achieve permanency for each child named above, including proposals for living arrangements for the child(ren) and services to be provided the child and the child(ren)’s family. The following persons shall receive notice by return receipt delivery, except as set out in K.S.A 38-2267(b)(3): the parents, parties, interested parties, grandparents, the closest relative of each of the child’s parents whose address is known if no living grandparent’s address is known, the parent’s nearest relative who can be located if a parent of a child cannot be located by the exercise of due diligence, the child(ren)’s foster parent(s) or permanent custodian(s), preadoptive parents, and relatives providing care. An attorney has been appointed as guardian ad litem for the child: Patrick J Cahill, 901 N 20th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048. You have the right to appear before the Court and be heard personally, either with or without an attorney. The Court will appoint an attorney for any parent who desires an attorney but is financially unable to hire one. The Court may order one or both parents to pay child support. An attorney has been appointed for you: Benjamin Nathan Casad, 529 Delaware St, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

NOTICE OF HEARING – PUBLICATION Pursuant to K.S.A. 38-2237 TO: John Doe, Putative Father, and all other persons who are or may be concerned You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this court alleging that the child named above is a Child in Need of Care. The Court may find that the parents are unfit by reason or conduct or condition which renders the parents unable to care properly for a child, the conduct or condition is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, the parental rights of the parent should be terminated, and a permanent custodian should be appointed for the child(ren). An Adjudication and Disposition hearing on the petition is scheduled for August 7, 2024 at 1:00pm, in courtroom #3 of the Leavenworth County Justice Center located at 601 S 3rd St, in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas. At the hearing the Court may issue orders relating to the care, custody and control of the child(ren). The hearing will determine if the parents should be deprived of their parental rights and the right to custody of the child(ren). The parent(s), and any other person having legal custody are required to appear before this Court on the date and time shown, or to file your written response to the petition with the Clerk of the District Court prior to that time. Failure to respond or to appear before the Court at the time shown will not prevent the Court from entering judgment as requested in the petition, finding that the child is a Child in Need of Care, removing the child from the custody of parent, parents or any other present legal custodian until further order of the Court, or finding the parents unfit, and entering an order permanently terminating the parents’ parental rights. A motion to find the parent(s) of each child named above unfit and to terminate parental rights, appoint a permanent custodian, or enter such orders as are deemed appropriate and just has also been filed. A hearing on that motion will be conducted, concurrent to the adjudication and dispositional hearing, on the August 7, 2024 at 1:00pm in Courtroom #3 of the Leavenworth County Justice Center located at 601 S 3rd St, in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas. The Court will receive testimony and other relevant information with regard to the safety and wellbeing of each child named above and may enter orders regarding custody and case planning necessary to achieve permanency for each child named above, including proposals for living arrangements for the child(ren) and services to be provided the child and the child(ren)’s family. The following persons shall receive notice by return receipt delivery, except as set out in K.S.A 38-2267(b)(3): the parents, parties, interested parties, grandparents, the closest relative of each of the child’s parents whose address is known if no living grandparent’s address is known, the parent’s nearest relative who can be located if a parent of a child cannot be located by the exercise of due diligence, the child(ren)’s foster parent(s) or permanent custodian(s), preadoptive parents, and relatives providing care. An attorney has been appointed as guardian ad litem for the child: Patrick J Cahill, 901 N 20th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048. You have the right to appear before the Court and be heard personally, either with or without an attorney. The Court will appoint an attorney for any parent who desires an attorney but is financially unable to hire one. The Court may order one or both parents to pay child support. An attorney has been appointed for you: Maurice Brewer, 827 Armstrong Ave Ste 201 Kansas City KS 66101. Date and time of hearing: August 7, 2024 at 1:00pm Place of hearing: Courtroom #3 of the Leavenworth County Justice Center located at 601 S 3rd St, in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas