Carl Davis Wins $3,000 Top Prize at Red, White, & BBQ Competition in Duncanville

Patriotic crowds lined the July 4th parade route or entered a float in the Duncanville Lions Club Independence Day Parade, while others flocked to Armstrong Park for three days of fun activities. Live music concerts, kid-friendly activities, a BBQ competition, fireworks, and other food vendors drew families to the park for the three-day festival.

The Duncanville Lions Club has been in charge of the city’s Independence Day parade since 1982. This year’s July 4th parade was led by Grand Marshal Don Johnson, who is a Past District Governor of Lions International District 2-X1.

Dr. William Dover, current President of the Duncanville Noon Lions Club, was also prominently featured in the parade. A number of Lions Club volunteers served behind the scenes to keep the parade running smoothly.

Red, White & BBQ

The Red, White, & BBQ portion took place on July 5 and 6. Brenda Waters of Champions Barbeque Alliance oversaw it. Mayor Greg Contreras and Texas State Representative Yvonne Davis were among a mix of judges who included firefighters, community members, and even a BBQ competition tourist. Carl Davis of Cast Iron Cookers emerged as the big winner of the $3,000 top prize in the Red, White, & BBQ competition organized by Brenda Waters.

Duncanville City Manager Doug Finch said, “Reflecting on the Red, White, and BBQ event, our team has recognized both opportunities and challenges. While we celebrated record-breaking crowds on the 4th of July, we also faced weather-related challenges on the 5th that affected our BBQ competition. The feedback from competitors and residents has been invaluable as we plan for the future. We envision expanding the BBQ competition into an annual event, starting with a single-day format and growing from there. Our dedicated staff worked tirelessly over the long holiday weekend to ensure everyone had a memorable experience. A heartfelt thank you to all participants, staff, and Ms. Brenda Waters of Championship Barbeque Alliance for their contributions.”

BBQ Competition Winners

The BBQ competition featured chicken, ribs, pork, and steak with the first place winner Cast Iron Cookers – Head Cook Carl Davis. The second place winners were Team Kook’n – Head Cook Noalan Johnson, with third place won by MackdaddyQ – Head Cook Stephen Peacock.

Mayor Greg Contreras welcomed everyone to the awards ceremony held July 6 on the second and final day of the cook-off. Councilmembers DeMonica Gooden and Don McBurnett assisted Waters in handing out the awards.