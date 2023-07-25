Facebook

County officials across North Texas have issued bans on outdoor burning in response to persistent dry weather, conditions that do not show signs of change in the foreseeable future.

These so-called “Burn Bans” prohibit any outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of a county, as such activities are often limited or banned within city limits by standard ordinances. These bans do not ban the discharge of fireworks, as state law requires that a ban on fireworks must be a separate action by county officials.

Tarrant and Johnson County have already enacted burn bans, while Ellis and Dallas counties have yet to do so. The Ellis County Commissioners Court meets today at 2:00 p.m. to discuss a ban, while Dallas County commissioners will take up a similar discussion at the meeting scheduled for August 1st.

Mid-July through Mid-August represents the peak of Summer heat, and also when the driest conditions can be expected. The public is advised to follow prohibitions on outdoor burning, and use extreme caution with any outdoor flame where it is not yet prohibited.

For more information on Johnson County’s burn ban, visit https://www.johnsoncountytx.org/Home/Components/News/News/161/17?backlist=%2f

For more information on Tarrant County’s burn ban, visit https://www.tarrantcountytx.gov/content/dam/main/fire-marshal/pressreleaseanddeclarationburnbanFY23.pdf