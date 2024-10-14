Burger King and Hidden Valley® Ranch Team Up to Create “The Big Dip

Facebook

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The next big thing has arrived at Burger King, and it’s fit for a ranch loving king, queen … or a Whopper sandwich! After launching Hidden Valley® Ranch in Burger King restaurants nationwide this past summer, Burger King and Hidden Valley Ranch are coming together and introducing Guests to a limited-time creation sure to get everyone talking (and dipping). The Big Dip cup offers eight-ounces of creamy, zesty Hidden Valley Ranch, compared to the regular one-ounce sized dip cup.

Starting Oct. 16, the Big Dip cup will be available at select Burger King locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco – and we’re making it easy for Burger King and Hidden Valley Ranch fanatics to get their hands (and yes, they’ll need both!) on it. Guests in these markets can use this tracker to find their nearest restaurant offering the Big Dip cup and ask for it in-restaurant alongside with the purchase of any BK sandwich for no additional cost. So, whether you’re a fan of the Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, a lover of flame-grilled Double Cheeseburgers or a die-hard Whopper® sandwich enthusiast, it’s never been easier to dunk or dip your favorite Burger King sandwich in Hidden Valley Ranch.

And, for those not located near a participating restaurant, we’ve got you covered! Visit www.hiddenvalley.com starting at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Oct. 16, to purchase a limited supply of the Big Dip cups for just $1, available for nationwide shipping. New inventory will drop at the same time daily through Friday, Oct. 18.

“Once we introduced Hidden Valley Ranch to Burger King restaurants nationwide, we knew we wanted to celebrate the partnership in a big way,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “We know our Guests love dipping everything in ranch – even their sandwiches – so we’re excited to deliver a Hidden Valley Ranch dip cup big enough for all of their dipping and dunking needs.”

“We are thrilled that Hidden Valley Ranch is now available at Burger King,” said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “A Big Dip cup big enough for a Whopper sandwich felt like the perfect way to celebrate the exciting news that America’s Favorite Ranch* is now available at Burger King.”

To learn more and find your nearest restaurant offering the Big Dip cup, please visit www.bk.com. And don’t worry, while the Big Dip cup won’t last long, the regular sized Hidden Valley Ranch cup is here to stay at Burger King restaurants nationwide.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

ABOUT HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation’s original ranch dressing brand and America’s favorite ranch*. Bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings & Packets come in a variety of flavors and forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love across all mealtime and snacking occasions. Hidden Valley Ranch products, including Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing & Dip Mix, Hidden Valley Restaurant-Style Ranch Dressing Recipe Mix, Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch Topping & Dressing and more, can be found in grocery retailers nationwide and online. Follow us! www.instagram.com/hidden.valley/ and www.tiktok.com/@hiddenvalleyranch. Learn more at HiddenValley.com.