Broadway Dallas New Season Kicks Off With MJ in November

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The new Broadway Dallas season kicks off with “MJ,” the multi-Tony Award® winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, in November. The full lineup of shows for Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) include four Dallas premieres and the return of audience favorites.

Season tickets are available now, with packages starting at $230. New patrons can visit BroadwayDallas.org or call 866-276-4884 (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) to subscribe. Benefits include access to the best seats for one low price, priority access to additional tickets before public on sale, option to enroll in interest and fee-free payment plans, and ticket exchange privileges.

“We’re thrilled to announce such a fantastic season, with four shows premiering at the Music Hall for the very first time and several crowd pleasers making their return. This season has something for everyone,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

Broadway Dallas Lineup

The 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series launches in November with the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical about the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ, Nov. 21-Dec. 3, 2023, at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Dallas. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team will also feature Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

Les Miserables Runs Dec. 20-31

The Broadway series continues with Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES, at the Music Hall at Fair Park Dec. 20-31. The inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, runs Jan. 23-Feb. 4, 2024 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

“Beetlejuice,” the Broadway smash-hit musical based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, runs Feb. 20-March 3. “Girl from the North Country,” the Tony Award®-winning new musical featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, runs April 9-21.

Hamilton at Winspear Opera House

“Hamilton,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of America then, told by America now, will be presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House as part of their collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center, May 8-June 9, 2024. “Hairspray,” Broadway’s beloved Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon, runs June 18-30 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. “Funny Girl,” the bittersweet comedy featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, runs Aug. 6-18, 2024.

All current subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2023/2024 season. Renewals will be processed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Dallas Subscribers

Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage, whose members enjoy tailored benefits that enhance their experience each time they visit the theater. They also help support artistic excellence at Broadway Dallas, and help spread the spirit of Broadway to all corners of our community.

Broadway Dallas strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. Broadway Dallas offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and Broadway Dallas’ annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created to help us share the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2023/2024 season.