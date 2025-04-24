Facebook

Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) presented by New York Life, have announced this year’s nominees. The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, May 17. Tickets are on sale now at broadwaydallas.org.

The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.

“Congratulations to our 2025 nominees! The High School Musical Theatre Awards is the event we most look forward to every year, and we can’t wait to see all the star power this year has to offer,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “It’s our honor to celebrate these students and teachers for all their time and effort devoted to spreading the spirit of Broadway in their communities. It’s going to be an incredible night!”

Broadway Dallas HSMTA Nominees

A total of 78 productions from 74 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $65,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

Mansfield Legacy, Midlothian HS, Waxahachie HS

Eight high schools are nominated for the prestigious Outstanding Musical award. Three Best Southwest schools are included: Mansfield Legacy HS (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee); Midlothian HS (Newsies); and Waxahachie HS (The Addams Family).

For a complete list of nominees, visit BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA. Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on May 17 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.