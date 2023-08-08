Brentwood Home Labor Day Sale: Luxury Mattress brand offers 10% off everything

Facebook

LOS ANGELES- Is it time to replace or upgrade your mattress? In honor of Labor Day, Brentwood Home, the Los Angeles-based maker of innovative, California-inspired sleep products, is offering 10% off its entire site, including its top-rated mattresses, bedding, pillows, yoga, and kids products.

Yes, we know it can be scary to purchase a new mattress online without experiencing it firsthand. We’ve bought three beds online, and we ordered with confidence because the company offered a sleep trial.

Brentwood Home offers a one-year sleep guarantee with their mattresses. How does it work? Well they want you to give the mattress 30-days from delivery as it takes time for your body to adjust. If you decide it isn’t right for you after 30 days, then they will schedule a pickup and provide a full refund. And, they have one of the best warranties in the industry with a limited 25 year warranty.

What are the Labor Day Sale Details? Until September 5, you can save 10% on Brentwood Home’s affordable luxury mattresses — made with GOLS-certified organic latex or memory foam and plant-based BioFoam® — including the #1 best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress, as well as the Cypress Memory Foam Mattress, Crystal Cove Mattress, Hybrid Latex Mattress, and Juniper Kids Mattress, using code LABORDAY at BrentwoodHome.com.

The same code allows shoppers to save up to $250 on customizable, adjustable bases, including its standard and pro versions, that seamlessly glide into preset comfort positions to provide relaxing, tension-relieving support.

That’s not all. The code also works for 10% off ultra-soft GOTS-certified organic (CU861640) cotton sheets, charcoal-infused memory foam pillows, certified vegan yoga cushions, orthopedic dog beds, and non-toxic kids products, including the Eco Kids Play Couch, mat, and chair — all made with recycled materials.

Brentwood Home will also donate 1% of proceeds from the Crystal Cove line to support SeaTrees by Sustainable Surf, a nonprofit making ocean conservation accessible to all through community-based projects dedicated to planting and protecting blue-carbon coastal ecosystems.

Source: Brentwood Home