Braum’s Unveils New Ice Cream Creations Inspired by the Flavors of México

Bringing Authentic Taste and Bold Sweetness to Summer 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – This summer, Braum’s invites customers to experience a fiesta of flavors with its newest line of fancy sundaes and ice cream flavors, inspired by the rich, vibrant tastes of México.

These handcrafted creations celebrate tradition, sweetness and the joy of indulgence in every spoonful.

Introducing Braum’s 2025 Fancy Sundaes Lineup:

Tarta de Fresa y Crema Fancy Sundae – A colorful celebration of fresh fruit and strawberry topping, layered on creamy ice cream filled with swirls of strawberry and chocolate covered cake pieces all placed on two chocolate Bundt cakes for the ultimate combination of flavors.

Chongos Zamoranos Fancy Sundae – Braum’s take on a traditional Mexican dessert of milk, sugar and cinnamon. The cinnamon-kissed ice cream sits on two golden Bundt cakes and is crowned with ribbons of silky caramel.

Fresas con Crema Fancy Sundae – Sweet strawberries meet velvety cream in this strawberry lover’s dream served atop two vanilla bundt cakes.

Sopapilla Cheesecake Fancy Sundae – Indulgence meets tradition with every caramel-filled bite of cheesecake-flavored ice cream loaded with small pieces of sopapillas and caramel ribbon served on two fresh Bundt cakes from Braum’s Bakery.

The new ice cream flavors used in the sundaes are also served by the scoop on a cone, in a cup, or even mixed as a milkshake.

“Our hope is that these sundaes and new ice cream flavors bring joy to everyone who tries them,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of Braum’s. “We wanted to offer something special to our fans this year—something that tastes like summer, like family and like celebration.”

In addition to the four new fancy sundaes made with the new ice cream flavors, there are two more flavors gracing the ice cream line as standalone flavors.

Piñon Premium Ice Cream – Smooth, nutty, and delicately sweet. Made with roasted pine nuts (piñon), this unique flavor delivers a buttery, earthy and sweet taste.

Mango con Chamoy Sherbet – Tropical sweetness meets a fiery twist! This refreshing sherbet blends juicy, sun-ripened mango with bold swirls of tangy, spicy chamoy for a flavor explosion that’s equal parts sweet, sour and spicy.

Whether you’re in it for the creamy textures or the bold, authentic flavors, these limited-time sundaes and flavors are sure to turn heads and satisfy sweet cravings.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the four new fancy sundaes will be on sale for $3.49, and the double dip ice cream cones will be $1.99. Plus, the three-pint ice cream cartons of the six new flavors will be on sale in the Fresh Market 2 cartons for $7. Special offers valid on May 5 only (5/5/2025).

The new sundaes and ice cream flavors are available now at participating Braum’s locations.

Braum’s stores cover a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.