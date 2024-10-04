Brandon Hixson’s New Album Releases October 18

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Ennis Worship Pastor, Brandon Hixson, will release a brand-new album on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Hixson’s new release, Room With A View, features eight brand-new songs written and produced by Brandon Hixson. Hixson serves as the Worship Pastor at Tabernacle Church in Ennis. Brandon, along with his wife Karen and two children Caleb and Caylin, have lived in Ennis for almost 12 years.

Brandon Hixson is the recipient of many prestigious awards, including an Independent Music Award for Contemporary Christian Album of the Year in 2020 and a Josie Award in 2021. Hixson’s YouTube channels have garnered more than 60 million views and Hixson’s music has been featured in several movies, documentaries and commercials.

Hixson has scored many radio singles including the #1 singles, “When I Finally Make It Home”, “Autumn Fall” and “The World Is Your Stage”.

Hixson began his musical journey when he was a child growing up in Dawson, Texas (population 850).

Raised by a single mother who was a waitress, Brandon learned from an early age how powerful music was. He and his twin sister Shawntee, have many fond memories of singing Top 40 songs on the car radio when they were kids. He graduated high school in 1996 and went to Navarro College in Corsicana for two years before finishing his undergraduate degree at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

He received an All-Level Music Degree in 2001 and his master’s in worship leadership from Dallas Baptist University in 2018. His son, Caleb, is also a student at Dallas Baptist University studying Worship Leadership.

Hixson’s latest project, Room With A View, pays tribute to his family, his faith, and his friends. He wrote the song “Fifteen” for his daughter Caylin. She turns 15 in December. The album also tackles more sensitive subjects like suicide, pain, and loss. The album will be available everywhere on Friday, October 18. For more information about Brandon, you can visit his website at www.brandonhixson.com