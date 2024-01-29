BOSS Unveils Exclusive Super Bowl LVIII Collection in Collaboration with the NFL

Facebook

BOSS is proud to announce the launch of its latest collaborative capsule with the National Football League (NFL). The limited-edition offering celebrates the spirit and excitement of Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place on February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. In line with BOSS’s strong connection to the exciting world of competitive sport – along with its inspiring #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign platform – the new capsule presents NFL aficionados with the opportunity to enjoy special pieces that celebrate their fandom and the thrill of the Super Bowl.

Crafted at the intersection of lifestyle and sports, the collection embodies the essence of both brands and offers a unique blend of sophistication and athletic prowess, along with a fusion of BOSS’s signature style and iconic elements of the NFL.

The capsule comprises seven gender-neutral styles in refined silver, white, and black hues. It includes a softly padded piqué jacket finished with silver-tone hardware, elevated T-shirts in comfortable stretch jersey, and timeless sweatshirts and hoodies in soft French terry. All pieces stand out with branded accents, including the official Super Bowl LVIII logo and a bold football-helmet motif.

The launch follows a year-long collaboration between BOSS and the NFL, which resulted in two drops featuring 22 teams within the capsule. For this new drop, BOSS will host a dedicated retail space at Super Bowl Experience in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII weekend, from February 7 to February 10. The pop-up promises a captivating experience where fans can explore the collection, interact with exclusive installations, and fully immerse themselves in the worlds of fashion and football.

The limited-edition capsule will be available exclusively on BOSS.com, in BOSS stores in Las Vegas, at NFLshop.com, Dillard’s, Nordstroms and in selected Macy’s locations from January 29th, 2024.