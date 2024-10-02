“Border Kids” Podcast Delivers Unfiltered Stories from the Texas-Mexico Border

42 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DEL RIO, Texas – October 1, 2024 – The “Border Kids” podcast is now live, offering a fresh and unfiltered look at life along the Texas-Mexico border. Hosted by Del Rio native and former TV news anchor Cassandra Webb, the podcast delves deep into the stories of people who grew up, or who still live on the border, revealing the resilience, struggles, and vibrant culture at the h

“Border Kids” will capture attention for its intimate interviews with 15 people who share their personal experiences of growing up on the border. These first-hand accounts offer listeners a rare and authentic glimpse into life in a region often misunderstood.

As the nation’s focus continues to zero in on border issues, Webb felt an urgent need to break through the political noise and amplify voices that are too often silenced. “We hear so much about border security, immigration, and politics, but rarely do we hear from the people who actually live there,” Webb said. “This podcast is about humanizing those stories and providing a platform for the voices that get lost.”

In each episode, Webb takes listeners beyond the headlines, exploring personal stories about immigration, identity, family, and what it means to grow up in the shadow of the border wall. “There’s so much more to border life than what’s shown on TV,” Webb said. “These are real people with rich histories and unique cultures, and they deserve to be heard.”

Now streaming, “Border Kids” is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/border-kids/id1770056394