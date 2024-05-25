Blue Mint Thai Restaurant Set to Spice Up Midlothian’s Food Scene

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

You might be familiar with the old expression, ‘When things are going well, there’s no reason to be blue.’

However, in the case of Mike Wilson and his restaurant chain, it’s good to be blue – as in Blue Mint Thai and Asian Cuisine.

Now, they are expanding to Midlothian and Arlington from their original location on Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

The Midlothian location will be at 661 Aspen Parkway No. 400, across from Brookshire’s by the Waffle House. Arlington’s location will be in the downtown area near the University of Texas Arlington, Globe Life Field, and AT&T Stadium.

Wilson is a 20-year retired, prior-enlisted Air Force commander. He served 25 years in law enforcement.

“My passion is mentoring and teaching blue-collar workers about financial education, real estate investing, and passive income and wealth,” he said. “I love everyone in the community, and I offer ownership to my military, first responder, and minority friends and colleagues.

“I want everyone to live a life they love and have the best experiences possible. I believe this is good for the community because every owner becomes more cemented in the local community, and they have pride of ownership knowing they own a percentage of a thriving business that supports their friends, neighbors, schools, first responders, and everyone that lives locally.”

They also specialize in being veteran—and minority-owned. Additionally, Wilson said the business plan requires starting a local non-profit organization to raise money only for local charities.

“I believe God has a plan, and this is a perfect vehicle to allow me to add value and help others locally and nationally achieve their dreams,” he said.

Wilson uses the word nationally because he said Blue Mint Thai franchises are about to be offered nationwide because of interest throughout Texas and other states.

“Because of our profitability, we are projected to have between 51-100 new Blue Mint Thai locations nationally in the next ten years,” he said.

A FEW CHANGES

Wilson said the new Blue Mint Thai locations will have a concept very similar to Chipotle, only with their award-winning Thai and Asian food. The environment will be casual, with hit music, TVs with sports, and, of course, family-friendly.

“And you’ll get your fresh Thai dishes in 3-5 minutes,” Wilson said. “We will have a streamlined menu, happy hour, beer, wine, margarita, and seltzers, with a sleek and clean concept.”

He added they will also use third-party delivery companies to deliver within five miles.

WHY MIDLOTHIAN?

Wilson’s hometown is Midlothian, so he has many friends, family, and potential investors in the area.

Knowing his hometown well, he saw the demand for a quality Thai and Asian restaurant there, not only for the food but also to enhance a positive culture and a massive connection to the community via partnerships with Midlothian ISD, Midlothian businesses, first responders, and non-profit organizations.

“Blue Mint Thai Midlothian will be the franchisee training headquarters for future Blue Mint Thai national franchise locations,” he said.

As for charities they will support in Midlothian, Wilson said the list includes all kinds.

“Definitely the school district, military/veterans’ organizations, pets/animals, etc. We will host fundraisers, and we will allocate some time and money to perform ‘random acts of kindness’ to Midlothian residents,” he said.

Wilson noted the opening date for Midlothian is very much dependent on permitting with the city and construction.

“Right now, we hope to have a soft opening in the late summer this year and our grand opening in early fall 2024,” he said.

OTHER POSSIBLE LOCATIONS

Wilson said that after Midlothian and Arlington open, he will consult with the board of directors and real estate team to explore other locations.

“Weatherford is in the ninth fastest growing county in the country (Parker County), and Weatherford is definitely on the shortlist for location number No. 4 or 5. We have been asked to open near the new Bass Pro Shops store in Grand Prairie, as well as Waxahachie, Burleson, Frisco, Plano, Denton, Alliance, Aledo and Fort Worth,” he said.

“We have also been contacted about franchises in several cities across the U.S. We may have an opportunity to get into Texas Rangers Globe Life Field and DFW Airport in the upcoming years.

“I feel blessed to have this opportunity to bring Blue Mint Thai to Midlothian, Arlington, and wonderful cities throughout the country. I have met the most amazing people on this journey, and I would love to give back to all of those cities and people that have supported me and Blue Mint Thai.

“We will cement our Blue Mint Thai stores and franchises in the communities we select and try to make them a better place to live, eat, support, and donate to.”

If anyone has any questions about Blue Mint Thai or on how to become an investor or a franchisee, visit their website at www.bluemintrestaurant.com and click on the Investors link.