Blue Goose Cantina LTO Menu + Cinco de Mayo

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Blue Goose Cantina is our go-to-spot for made-from-scratch, authentic and fresh Mexican food. They recently added some terrific limited-time entrées and cocktails crafted by Augie’s Cocina to their spring menu, so we stopped by the Grand Prairie location for a lunch tasting. The new dishes and beverages are available at all seven North Texas locations, but we’re partial to the Grand Prairie location with its friendly team directed by GM Zeke Hernandez.

Blue Goose LTO Menu

Chipotle Shrimp Enchiladas ($15). Two enchiladas filled with chopped shrimp, cilantro, jack cheese, and seasoning, topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with poblano lime rice and black beans.

Milanesa De Res Bien Vestida – ($18). A massive torta with milanesa steak topped with refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with elote and chilis toreados.

Chile Rellenos – ($17). Roasted poblano chiles, stuffed with chicken, cilantro, and jack cheese with cilantro cream sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Tacos Al Pastor –($15). Street corn tortillas, jack cheese, adobo-marinated pork, grilled pineapple, onion, and cilantro. Drizzled with spicy cremosa.

Seasonal Cocktails

TX Margarita – ($12). TX Whiskey, lime juice, agave, rimmed with a delicious mix of salt, sugar, and vanilla. TX Whiskey, from the heart of Fort Worth, is an American blended whiskey renowned for its complex fragrance and smooth finish.

The Cactus Jack – ($12). Prickly pear and poblano with Astral Tequila, lime juice, agave, and Ancho Reyes Poblano liquor, finished off with a Tajín® Clásico rim. Astral Tequila is a bright-tasting, super-premium tequila made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, while Ancho Reyes Verde is the only poblano chili liquor in the world, made with 100% Mexican raw materials. Tajín® Clásico Seasoning blends chili peppers, lime, and sea salt for an extra flavorful kick.

Standout Blue Goose LTO Menu Items

My favorite Blue Goose LTO menu items were the Chipotle Shrimp Enchiladas and Chile Rellenos; both dishes were perfectly seasoned and satisfying. My husband preferred the not-too-spicy Milanesa De Res Bien Vestida or flank steak sandwich. The huge sandwich was served with a side of delicious, creamy elote that I talked him into sharing with me.

We both enjoyed the Tacos Al Pastor with flavorful marinated pork. Per his request they left off the spicy cremosa drizzle on his tacos. This is just one of the reasons we love the Grand Prairie location with its special brand of hospitality. GM Hernandez goes the extra mile to make sure his diners “have it their way.”

Cinco de Maya Festival May 3-5

Blue Goose Cantina is also planning a three-day Cinco de Maya Festival May 3-5 at all seven locations (Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, McKinney, Grapevine, and Fort Worth along with Grand Prairie). The celebration includes live Mariachi music, pinatas, ice cream, and all-day drink specials. Cowboy Margaritas – $9 on Saturday & Sunday, only $5 on Monday (Cinco de Mayo!); Top Shelf Margaritas – $9 all weekend long; Mexican Candy Shots – $3 all weekend; All-Day Happy Hour on Monday, May 5.

Entertainment & Festivities: Live Mariachi Bands at Every Location -Highland Village: 5–7p.m.; Grand Prairie: 4–8 p.m.; Frisco: 5:30–6:30/7:30–8:30 p.m.; McKinney: 6–8 p.m.; Fort Worth: 2–4 p.m./6–8 p.m.; Plano: 5–7 p.m.; Grapevine: 5–6/7:30–8:30 p.m.

Piñata Smashing at All Locations – Times to be announced! Crack open a fiesta of candy, gum, and surprise gift cards. Branded Blue Goose Sunglasses – Free for guests while supplies last. Ice Cream Treats Available for Purchase – Because nothing says fiesta like a scoop of sweetness.

Food to Fuel the Fun

Indulge in fan favorites like fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, top shelf queso, fresh-made tortillas (you can watch them being made daily), and more. Whether you’re craving something spicy, cheesy, or sweet, Blue Goose has your Cinco cravings covered.

Established in 1984, Blue Goose Cantina brings together fantastic made-from-scratch Mexican food, legendary cocktails, top-notch service, a fun atmosphere, and a kick-ass attitude. A division of Peterson Management Group, a family-owned and operated restaurant management company. For more information, visit BlueGooseCantina.com.

Blue Goose Cantina is open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends.