Bill Hills New City Manager In Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie- Bill Hills has been named City Manager in Grand Prairie, Texas. Hills steps into the position vacated by retiring City Manager Steve Dye. Hills most recently was a Grand Prairie Deputy City Manager overseeing Housing and Neighborhood Services, Planning and Development, Economic Development, Engineering, Transportation, Public Works, Public Health and Environmental Quality, Solid Waste, and Municipal Court. These positions, as well as Fire and Police, will continue to report to Hills.

“I am honored to step into this new role for a city and an employee family I love,” said Hills. “We have a wonderful team, great executive leadership, and a supportive City Council. I look forward to contributing to Grand Prairie’s momentum in this new capacity.”

“If anyone can fill the big shoes left by city managers Tom Hart and Steve Dye, it is Bill,” said Mayor Ron Jensen. “He knows the city, its residents and businesses, our employees, and the City Council. Bill excels at building work families, being innovative, and empowering people.”

“I am so pleased to be able to leave the city and its leadership in a great position as I retire as City Manager to return to policing,” said Dye, who was the city’s Police Chief from 2011-2020, the last two years doubling as a Deputy City Manager. “I’ve learned from and loved my five years in city management and will take that knowledge with me as I return to policing, which is my calling.”

Hills began his career with the City of Grand Prairie as a Code Compliance Manager in 1989. He became Housing and Neighborhood Services Director in 1993, and Deputy City Manager in 2020. Prior to Grand Prairie, Bill worked for the city of Fort Worth as a code enforcement officer (1979), then as Assistant Superintendent of Code Enforcement. Hills is a founder of and served as the first president of the Code Enforcement Association of Texas and the American Association of Code Enforcement. He is a current or former member of the Coalition of Minority Public Administrators, National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, Texas Housing Association, and National Forum of Black Public Administrators.

He is a certified NAHRO Public Housing Manager and State of Texas registered and certified Code Enforcement Officer. Hills has served on numerous city of Grand Prairie employee and internal process improvement committees. Hills is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Omicron Gamma Gamma Chapter, serving the mid-cities community.

Hills has a degree in Public Administration, having attended the University of Texas at Austin, with completion of coursework at Kensington University. Hills is a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Source: City of Grand Prairie