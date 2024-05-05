Best Southwest Unofficial Election Results for May 3, 2024 Joint and Special Elections  

Facebook

City Council Results

Cedar Hill

Place 1

Gerald Malone 2,122 votes/64.26% Dallas County and 24 votes/80% Ellis County

Shirley Daniels 1,180 votes/ 35.74% Dallas County and 6 votes/20% Ellis County

Place 4

Bertha Middlebrooks 1,483 votes/44.61% Dallas County and 8 votes.25.81% Ellis County

Chad A. McCurdy 1,841 votes/55.39% Dallas County and 23 votes/74.19% Ellis County

DeSoto

Place 6

Crystal Chism 2,667 votes/87.10%

Shirley M. Robinson 395 votes/12.90%

Place 7

Letitia Hughes – Incumbent – 100%

Duncanville

Mayor

Greg Contreras 1,674 votes/51.57%

Mark D. Cooks 1,572 votes/48.43%

District 2

Don McBurnett 334 votes/53.78%

Nancy Gutierrez 287votes/46.22%

District 4

Karen Cherry-Brown – Incumbent – 100%

District 5

Kyle Pennebaker 232 votes/ 56.17%

Homer Fincannon 29 votes/7.02%

Stephanie Champagne 56 votes/13.56%

Derwin Broughton 96 votes/ 23.24%

Hutchins

Mayor

Mario Vasquez 125 votes/53.65%

Demarcus Odom 108 votes/ 46.35%

Hutchins For Member of Council Vote For 2 TOTAL

David Coleman 72 votes/21.11%

Brenda Campbell 143 votes/41.94%

Steve Nichols 126 votes/36.95%

Hutchins Proposition A

“The term of office for the position of Mayor and City Council members shall be for three (3) years beginning with the positions to be elected at the general election to be held on the uniform election date in May 2025.”

For 161 votes/73.18%

Against 59 votes/26.82%

Lancaster

Mayor

Clyde Hairston – Incumbent – 100%

Midlothian

Place 5

Ross Weaver 1,812 votes/60.83%

Ed Gardner – Incumbent 1,167 votes/39.17%

Place 6 – RUNOFF

Ronnie Morris 429 votes/14.07%

Wayne Shuffield 1,228 votes/40.29%

Dannion McLendon 484 votes/15.88%

Hud Hartson – Incumbent – 907 votes/29.76%

Red Oak

Mayor

Mark L. Stanfill – Incumbent – 100%

Place 1

Willie G. Franklin Jr. – Incumbent – 100%

Place 3

Sean Flannery 244 votes/48.61%

Ricardo Miller 258 votes/51.39%

Independent School District Trustees

Cedar Hill

Place 6

Ayanna Cabrera-Cook 1,750 votes/53.08%

Jacquetta L. Haygood 1,547 votes/46.92%

Place 7

Lester E. Singleton 2,147 votes/64.63%

Shomega Daniels-Austin 1,175 votes/35.37%

Cedar Hill ISD Prop A – Security

For 2,272 votes/64.20%

Against 1,267 votes/35.80%

Cedar Hill ISD Prop B – New Technology

For 2,199 votes/62.12%

Against 1,341 votes/37.88%

DeSoto ISD

Originally Place 7 had two candidates, but the election was cancelled February 26, 2024 with a Declaration of Candidates Elected

District 6

Eboni Mitchell

District 7

Tracy McNairy – Incumbent

Lancaster

District 1

Marion Hamilton – Incumbent – 100%

District 2

Quinnie Nichols 188 votes/74.31%

Zachary East 13 votes/5.14%

Gregory Stephenson 52 votes/20.55%

Mansfield (Tarrant and Johnson County Results)

Place 1

Michelle Newsom 5,774/60%

Matthew Herzberg 3,782votes/40%

Place 2 Tarrant County

Jandel Crutchfield 293 votes/60.04%

Angel Hidalgo 195 votes/39.96%

Tarrant County

To maintain existing buildings and programs, and expand spaces for career and technical education, early learners, fine arts, and athletics.

Prop A – School Bond/Security

For 5,382 votes/54%

Against 4,666 votes/46%

Prop B – Technology

For 5,216 votes/52%

Against 4,801 votes/48%

Prop C – Stadium Facilities

For 5,646 votes/56%

Against 4,361 votes/44%

PROP D – Fine Arts/Athletics

For 5.285 votes/53%

Against 4,723 votes/47%

PROP E – Athletic Facilities

For 5,713 votes/57%

Against 4,258 votes/43%

Midlothian

Place 1

Richard Pena – Incumbent 2,282 votes/58.94%

Lisa Healy – 1,590 votes/41.06%

Place 2

Gary Vineyard – Incumbent – 100%

Place 3

Eduardo Gonzalez – Incumbent – 1,342 votes/34.35%

Ryan Timm 2,525 votes/65.65%